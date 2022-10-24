Kennedy suspended for this week's game as Dothan football coach for throwing down volunteer staff member

Jed Kennedy has been suspended for this week's game as Dothan High head football coach, three days after throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium.

The decision was made Monday morning during a meeting involving the coach and school officials and made public during a press conference later in the day in the central board room of the Dothan City Schools Board of Education.

Offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Justin Jones will lead the team during this Thursday's game in Montgomery against Jeff Davis.

News of the Friday night incident quickly spread on social media Saturday morning and picked up steam as a video showing the coach’s actions surfaced and went viral. It was reported by media locally, statewide and even nationally throughout the weekend.

The volunteer staff member involved has been a fixture around Dothan High athletics since the late 1970s by helping in a variety of roles, which included at times sharing duties as an equipment manager. He was a student at Dothan High and continued to be part of the program once Northview and Dothan consolidated in 2019.

The incident occurred following a 57-yard touchdown run by Raymon Bryant with 2:14 left in the game to give the Wolves a 14-7 lead after the extra point kick. A penalty flag was thrown for sideline interference on Dothan when Walker appeared to step too close to the field while watching the play.

As the flag was being thrown, the Dothan coach was running down the sideline, grabbed Walker and threw him down as witnessed by a number of spectators in attendance. The game was being televised locally.

The penalty was assessed on the ensuing kickoff and did not negate the touchdown run. Dothan went on to win the game 14-7.

Kennedy is a former defensive coordinator at Enterprise High who was hired in December to replace Smitty Grider, who is now the head coach at Benjamin Russell in Alexander City.

Dothan is 6-3 overall this season and 4-3 in Class 7A, Region 2. The Wolves remain very much in the playoff race and are scheduled to play their final regular season game in Montgomery on Thursday against Jeff Davis.

