Kinston's Addison Hudson signs to play football at Faulkner

“The reason I feel why Faulkner is best for me is because I go to a small school and it’s a really nice, fun campus to be on,” Hudson said of the college in Montgomery. “It’s a really friendly campus and everybody there pretty much feels like family.”

Hudson had some memorable moments during his senior season, most notably running for 256 yards and four touchdowns during a 36-26 loss at Georgiana.

“That night, I remember I went in there and did what I had to do,” Hudson said. “What I was running was working. The offense was moving really good. They were just handing me the ball and I was doing everything I could do to get those yards.

“Honestly, I give props to the offensive line because without them, none of this would be possible, really.”

He carried the football 39 times that night, a true testament to the durability of the 6-foot-1, 175-pound running back.

“Well, you do everything you can for the team, because the team is like family,” Hudson said. “I did my part. Unfortunately, we couldn’t win that game, but I know everybody that night was doing their best like every other night. We just couldn’t capitalize on it.”

Free says Hudson often surprises opponents with his strength and speed.