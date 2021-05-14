Lake Eufaula hosts MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit fishing tournament

Pro Clayton Batts of Butler, Ga., who is competing in this event, fished his first bass tournament in Eufaula at 10 years old with fishing legend Tom Mann, and his first big tournament on Lake Eufaula when he was 12.

“This is probably the first big tournament I’ve ever fished on a lake where I’ve grown up fishing,” said Batts. “Lake Eufaula can be a competitive challenge, because the water level and clarity are constantly changing from day to day, so you have to really stay on the fish.

“Guys will have to be versatile during this event; I don’t expect to see one guy fishing one pattern the entire time. Even if they’re on a deep bite, they’re still going to have to find something shallow and have a shad or bluegill spawn or something else to go with it.”

Batts said he anticipates it will take around 20 pounds a day to win the tournament, and bringing in consistent weight all four days will be the hardest part of the event.

“This is one of the best times to come to Lake Eufaula because everyone is going to be able to fish their strengths during this tournament,” Batts said. “If a guy wants to go flip a frog all day he can, or if guys want to fish off-shore or run way up the river – it’s possible to win doing all of it.