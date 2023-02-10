The Lakeside Chiefs tried to do something no team had done all season on Friday – beat Edgewood Academy.

Unfortunately, the unbeaten powerhouse Wildcats were too much for the Chiefs, rolling to a 59-36 in the AISA Class AA State Championship game at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Despite the loss, Lakeside finished as a state runner-up, a first for the Chiefs girls program since 2015. Lakeside finished with a 13-10 record overall.

Edgewood finished the season 27-0 and repeated as state champion.

Sophie Seaborn led Lakeside with 11 points. Jayden Green followed with nine points and six rebounds and Chloe helms added seven points and six rebounds. Eliza Eriksen led in rebounds with eight.

Both Green and Eriksen earned all-state tournament team honors. The two have also been selected to play in the AISA Senior all-star game Monday night at the Multiplex. Fellow senior Rebecca Neville, who missed most of the season with a knee injury, will be an honorary member for the all-start game.

In Friday’s game, the Wildcats raced to a 12-0 lead behind Lindsey Brown, an Alabama volleyball commitment, and Jaylyn Strength.

The Chiefs closed the gap to 14-9 by the end of the first quarter, but Edgewood held the Chiefs scoreless in the second quarter and built a 27-9 halftime advantage. The Wildcats led 41-21 after three quarters and cruised in for the win.

Brown led Edgewood with 24 points and Strength followed with 16.