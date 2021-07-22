Lakeside's Mehaffey elected to AISA Board of Directors, Head of School’s Association

Dr. John Mehaffey, head of school of The Lakeside School, was recently elected Vice President of the Alabama Independent School Association’s (AISA) Board of Directors and President of the Head of School’s Association.

The AISA’s mission is to serve independent schools in the state of Alabama by providing its member schools with educational and corporate services and programs focusing on excellence in academics, accreditation, and athletics. The Lakeside School is a member of the AISA and accredited by Cognia.

The AISA proudly maintains an agency partnership with Cognia and serves as the Lead Agency in this partnership. This partnership allows schools to obtain both AISA and Cognia accreditation through one seamless process, with the AISA serving as the managing partner in this process and utilizing Cognia’s unique protocols and platforms.

The AISA is focused on quality and continuous school improvement in the independent school environment. Quality is about the dynamic combination of inputs, processes, and results working in harmony to achieve the school’s vision for student learning. The AISA is comprised of 77 member schools across the State of Alabama.