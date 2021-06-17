Learn to build a scarecrow

In preparation for the 17th annual “Scarecrows in the Gardens” event in October, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will hold scarecrow-building workshops for beginners. These workshops, offered to provide first-timers valuable tips and suggestions, will be held Monday and Wednesday mornings during July.

The free hour-long workshops will be conducted by board member Larry Dykes and will be held outside under the picnic pavilion starting at 9 a.m. Scarecrows need to withstand the elements for the month-long display at the gardens.

This year’s theme will be “Every Day is a Holiday!” Scarecrows should reflect a holiday or celebration and can be anything from the obvious, like Halloween or Christmas, to something more obscure like “National Dance Like a Chicken Day.” The website www.nationaltoday.com lists holidays for every day of the year, over 1,500 in all. Families, businesses, non-profits, church groups, schools, clubs and individuals are all encouraged to join the fun and submit your creation.

Although the workshop is free, participants are asked to reserve a space. Call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com for more information.