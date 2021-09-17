Ledger adjusting publication schedule starting next week

The Ledger will publish print editions on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Enterprise Ledger website — eprisenow.com — will continue to be updated regularly, and a weekday newsletter will be available to all Ledger subscribers of the print and online editions via email. To sign up for the weekday newsletter, visit eprisenow.com and click on “Newsletter Sign-up.”

There are many reasons that led to our decision to reduce publishing days, but it boils down to the Ledger needing to make a shift to progress as a strong business. But our shift doesn’t mean the Ledger will stop being a vital part of Enterprise and Coffee County. Our historic role of chronicling all the things that are important to readers in our community will not change. We will continue to perform our role as the certified legal publication of record of Coffee County. We will work to be the best provider of news, and we know that this change will allow our staff to continue producing local content that our readers deserve and want.