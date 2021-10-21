Lieze
A woman faces two capital murder charges in the shooting death of a Dothan woman as police deal with a recent rash of gun violence.
Two separate Thursday accidents claimed the lives of a 66-year-old Elba man and a 60-year-old Eufaula man.
A woman has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the fatal shooting of a Dothan woman during an argument Monday night, police sai…
Area law enforcement agencies continue to investigate a vehicle accident that claimed the life of an Enterprise woman and a separate shooting …
In a battle of Class 2A heavyweights, No. 5 ranked Elba downed No. 4 Ariton 41-25 at Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field in Elba on Friday night.
Hunter is our Pet of the Week!
ABBEVILLE—A two-vehicle crash in Henry County Sunday evening has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a firearm assault early Saturday morning at the Teaser’s…
Social or financial issues within a student’s family can create obstacles to getting a good education.
Pedestrians walking along Foster Street can now see the beginning of preparations for Ice & Lights, Dothan’s first-ever ice skating rink.