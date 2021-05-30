Adams, Carlile Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Kirke Adams of Ozark announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Frances Adams, to Brandon Walton Carlile, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hill Carlile of Midland City.

Miss Adams is the granddaughter of Mr. Joe W. Adams and the late Christine M. Adams of Ozark, and Mr. and Mrs. Herb Reitmeyer of Dothan. She is a 2017 graduate of Carroll High School and a recent graduate of the University of Alabama where she earned a degree in Nursing. Miss Adams is employed as a Registered Nurse in the ICU at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mr. Carlile is the grandson of the late Mr. Bryan Carlile, Sr., of Dothan, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Bernie Roberson, of Dothan, and Mrs. Lucy Dees and the late Mr. Mike Dees of Texasville. He is a 2016 graduate of Dale County High School and a 2020 graduate of Auburn University where he earned a degree in Aerospace Engineering. Mr. Carlile is employed by Lockheed Martin in Marietta, Georgia.

The wedding is planned for four o’clock in the afternoon, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Ozark. A reception will follow at Jordan’s Barn in Midland City. No local invitations will be sent; however, all friends and relatives are invited to attend.