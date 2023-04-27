Bina Lois (Hutcherson) Jones was born April 14, 1923, in LaBelle, Missouri, to Sally Eliza and LaFayette Jones. Life was very different in 1923 than it is today. As a little girl starting school, Bina walked one mile morning and evening to and from school alone. The family lived in a small farmhouse and raised a large garden to produce home-canned vegetables sufficient to last until the next garden season. A milk cow and laying hens produced bartering items to obtain other necessities. Bina was started with piano lessons at age 6. Her lessons were paid for with a pound of homemade butter and a dozen eggs each week. Music has remained a big part of her life with extensive instruction in Kansas City, Missouri, and in Montgomery, Alabama. She taught piano, and later, organ lessons, to many students in the Wiregrass area for many years.

She and Don Jones were married while in junior college and immediately were affected by the beginning of World War II. He was trained as a pilot and she spent as much time as possible following the military and stayed with her mother in Missouri as needed. Following the war, she studied music in Kansas City, Missouri, while Don completed his degree at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, and then was hired as a biology professor at the college.

The Jones family moved to Newton, Alabama in 1954 when the U.S. Army purchased the first four helicopters as an experiment and recruited four civilian WWII pilots to learn to fly them. Initial training was at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Soon the military moved the helicopters to Fort Rucker and families of all four pilots were moved to the Wiregrass. The Jones family purchased land in Newton and built a house on Oates Drive to fulfill the promise that the kids could have a horse. A horse was purchased from Jim Head, a horse and mule dealer in Newton, before the house was completed. Bina still lives in the same house today and all four children, come grandchildren and some great-grandchildren still live on the family land.

After her four children – Daniel, Jeanette, Marilyn, and Paul – were grown, Bina returned to college at Troy University, completed her degree and certification in Education, and taught elementary school for several years. She played the piano for church services for many years, and then played the organ for many more years. She still has a “sing-along” most Sunday afternoons in her living room for family and friends to stop by and sing Gospel music.

Events for this special birthday included a family lunch at Golden Corral, a backyard party for family, and then a surprise community party in the fellowship hall of Newton Baptist Church the next afternoon. Family members came from Utah, Virginia, and Missouri. The family is most appreciative of the 69 years in Newton, the love and support of the community, and the Southern hospitality evidenced here.