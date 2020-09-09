Denim Resellers reopens overstock boutique following COVID shutdown

When the Dothan-based overstock business Denim Resellers opened a boutique late last year, the owners were excited for the business venture.
Denim Resellers opened the boutique on Black Friday in 2019. They planned to set boutique hours based on Foster Fest to take advantage of the foot traffic downtown during the event. Limited hours fit the boutique’s overstock inventory. Business on those limited days was good.
Then, COVID.
Denim Resellers continued to do its wholesale overstock jeans business online but the boutique has been closed to foot traffic for the past six months after COVID-19 showed up in Alabama, bringing social distancing, masks and retail capacity restrictions with it.
Over the past week, the rebranded DR the Boutique has reopened in downtown Dothan. And customers can buy more than discounted jeans.
“We’re excited about the boutique … being able to offer full outfit options,” said Allison Sconyers, the president of Denim Resellers, which she started with her husband, Brian Sconyers. “It’s a more fun way to shop.”
DR the Boutique now offers tops and accessories as well as its overstock jeans. It’s not a consignment shop as some believe based on the name of its parent company, which was what led to rebranding the boutique.
“Although we get to sell the jeans at these greatly discounted prices, they’re still high-end, boutique quality jeans,” Sconyers said.
Denim Resellers is affiliated with Aalfs – a leading manufacturer of denim and twill apparel in the U.S. with corporate clients such as Levi’s, Dockers, Arizona Jeans, Mossimo Supply Co., Lucky Brand, L.L. Bean and Ralph Lauren’s Polo.
When Aalfs has blue jeans that corporate customers do not want, Denim Resellers buys the overstock.
“Over the last year, we shipped out a little over 300,000 pairs of jeans across the country,” Allison Sconyers said.
The newly rebranded boutique is on the first floor of Denim Resellers’ business offices, located near the intersection of Main and South Oates streets in downtown Dothan. It’s the building behind Justice Park, the fountain and green space located diagonally from the Houston County Courthouse. Windows for the historic building are near the “hump” on South Oates Street, although the front entrance and parking access faces West Main Street and is somewhat hidden by Justice Park (look for the sidewalk sign on West Main).
“We had this location and we thought maybe there’s a market to sell locally to the community,” Sconyers said. “It might not be the most ideal as far as parking, but where we are, so many people pass by.”
Denim Resellers was started to handle Aalfs overstock jeans that were taking up warehouse space. Brian, originally from Dothan, worked for Aalfs while Allison has a graphic design background.
In the last year, Denim Resellers sold more than 317,000 pairs of jeans. The company sold and shipped roughly 53,000 pairs of jeans per month.
Blue Jeans have different quality labels. First-quality jeans have absolutely nothing wrong with them. Second-quality jeans didn’t quite meet the wholesale customer’s expectations – the wash may be too dark, for instance. Third quality jeans actually have flaws such as those that might cause them to tear easily.
Denim Resellers purchases first- and second-quality jeans. The jeans are not used or damaged; they’re just not wanted. Denim Resellers then sells the overstock to smaller wholesale customers. The overstock jeans may show up in discount retail stores at much lower prices.
Jeans that sell for $50 to $100 normally might end up selling for $10.
The company is growing with demand and is now buying overstock jeans at greater quantities and from manufacturers other than Aalfs. But there have been struggles due to the pandemic.
Orders were canceled and wholesale customers were shut down. All except for one has reopened, Allison Sconyers said. With schools opening and Christmas around the corner, the wholesale demand is picking back up.
Sconyers said neither she nor Brian was worried about reopening the boutique during an ongoing pandemic. And eventually, Brian hopes to open more boutique stores in other cities.
And DR the Boutique offers online shopping with free in-store pickup and curbside delivery. Within a 25-mile radius, orders can be delivered the next day for $2 per order.
“It’s almost like the convenience of … Amazon Prime, but you’re shopping locally,” she said.
