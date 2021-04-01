A year into pandemic, Easter services may hold deeper meaning

But the past year has taught them that the church is more than a building, Poole said.

“The church is in a building that you can enter and leave, but the love of Christ that dwells within our life allows us to be the church,” she said. “… The theology of what the church really is, I think, became more and more real during this time last year.”

St. Luke, she said, moved back to in-person services last summer and did so cautiously with protective measures in place. Pews are still roped off to spread people out and masks are worn in the buildings. The church plans to keep live streaming for those not comfortable with in-person services.

Poole said this Easter holds more meaning for many people given the past year just as holidays may have more meaning following other tragic events.

“I do think that there is something powerful about the idea of life overcoming death this year,” she said. “I don’t know anyone who has not been touched by COVID-19 either knowing someone who’s passed away from it or knowing someone who’s become gravely ill from it.”

