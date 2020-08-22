 Skip to main content
Church Services
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Mercy’s Echo, Aug. 29. There will be no sing on Labor Day weekend, but sings will resume with local talent on Sept. 12; the Dennis Family of Millbrook, Sept. 19; and Southern Glory of Panama City, Florida, Sept. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

