Denim Resellers reopens overstock boutique following COVID shutdown

When the Dothan-based overstock business Denim Resellers opened a boutique late last year, the owners were excited for the business venture.

Denim Resellers opened the boutique on Black Friday in 2019. They planned to set boutique hours based on Foster Fest to take advantage of the foot traffic downtown during the event. Limited hours fit the boutique’s overstock inventory. Business on those limited days was good.

Then, COVID.

Denim Resellers continued to do its wholesale overstock jeans business online but the boutique has been closed to foot traffic for the past six months after COVID-19 showed up in Alabama, bringing social distancing, masks and retail capacity restrictions with it.

Over the past week, the rebranded DR the Boutique has reopened in downtown Dothan. And customers can buy more than discounted jeans.

“We’re excited about the boutique … being able to offer full outfit options,” said Allison Sconyers, the president of Denim Resellers, which she started with her husband, Brian Sconyers. “It’s a more fun way to shop.”

DR the Boutique now offers tops and accessories as well as its overstock jeans. It’s not a consignment shop as some believe based on the name of its parent company, which was what led to rebranding the boutique.

“Although we get to sell the jeans at these greatly discounted prices, they’re still high-end, boutique quality jeans,” Sconyers said.

Denim Resellers is affiliated with Aalfs – a leading manufacturer of denim and twill apparel in the U.S. with corporate clients such as Levi’s, Dockers, Arizona Jeans, Mossimo Supply Co., Lucky Brand, L.L. Bean and Ralph Lauren’s Polo.