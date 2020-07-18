MASK UP WIREGRASS: Fashion & comfort keys when wearing a face covering

Whether you want a leopard print, a flower pattern, a tie-dye vibe or llamas, there’s probably a mask out there for you.

You can even support your favorite college football team with a mask.

As Alabama’s mandatory mask order went into effect on Thursday, the demand for masks jumped. While some folks continued to argue the benefits of wearing masks or decried mandatory mask orders as a violation of civil liberties, others sought face coverings with flair.

“Comfort is important to me, but also I want to be cute; I want to be stylish,” Karla Phares said with a quick laugh. “If I have to wear one, I want to be stylish.”

Wearing a leopard-print mask, Phares was at Eagle Eye Outfitters recently buying masks for her husband and son. Style wasn’t as important to them. They just wanted plain comfort.

“I think that’s the big thing is comfort because if we’re going to have to wear them for long periods of time … they’re hard to wear,” Phares said.

Brittney Pettis began sewing masks back in March, but requests had slowed until the announcement of the mandatory mask order by Gov. Kay Ivey, who sported an Auburn University mask during her press conference. Pettis said her phone began “blowing up” almost immediately.

“For a little while it was a little slower,” Pettis said of demand for masks. “I was doing like a hundred a week and then it slowed down to like only 25-ish, but it seems like it’s about to go back to pretty big.”

Even prior to COVID-19, Pettis had a Facebook page — Brit & Bear — to sell the dog bandanas she sewed.