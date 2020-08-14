You are the owner of this article.
Vintage clothing store opens in new digs
Vintage clothing store opens in new digs

Vintage clothing store The Raq moves to downtown location

Raven Barfield McDonald, owner of vintage clothing store The Raq, talks about expanding her business and moving to her new downtown location on East Main Street on Friday.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Ruffled square dance pantaloons hang in the window of The Raq.

Around the room, racks are filled with fitted cocktail dresses from the 1950s and ‘60s, vintage scarves and peignoir nightgown sets, and dresses with enough sequins and taffeta to make an ‘80s beauty queen proud.

“It’s fun seeing people get into it for the first time and saying, ‘Yeah, I could dress like this, too,’” said The Raq owner Raven Barfield McDonald. “It’s never boring. The look on somebody’s face when they see themselves.”

The Raq opened Friday in its new location on East Main Street in downtown Dothan near the Porter Hardware building now home to the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority. McDonald opened the vintage clothing business about two years ago, operating out of her hair salon, Advanced Hair Design, on Montgomery Highway.

McDonald said despite an ongoing pandemic, she felt the time was right for The Raq to move into its own space.

“Everything just kind of fell into place,” McDonald said. “My hair salon clients and the clientele I have for The Raq are two totally different breeds of people.”

The Raq will be open Thursdays and Fridays, 1p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is available in the lot located across the street behind the Dothan Opera House. McDonald said she’s looking at doing parties and rentals of vintage clothes for those who just want to be photographed in them.

She began thinking of moving The Raq out of the salon late last year and wanted a location in downtown Dothan. The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Group and other downtown merchants have been supportive, she said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic dampened plans with social distancing and capacity requirements for retail businesses, McDonald said she decided to take the leap. Operating for two years in the salon showed her the business could work.

“It had outgrown it,” McDonald said. “I saw it was actually going to work so it was time to invest in something new and do something new with it. When this opportunity came, I said, ‘All right, we’re going to jump. It’s time’.”

Feedback on the move has been varied. Some people are excited for her; others have questioned her sanity opening a new business location during a pandemic when others have had to close their doors.

“Sometimes, you've just got to listen to your gut,” McDonald said. “This is something unique and fun and we can kind of control our environment and people can shop safely and have something fun to do. People are tired of not having something to do. And even if they don’t have anywhere to go, they can come, play dress-up, get some ideas about what they want to wear when they get out of this thing.”

The Raq

Where: 126 E. Main St., downtown Dothan (between Foster and St. Andrews streets)

Hours: Thursday and Friday, 1-6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Social Media: Find The Raq on Facebook and Instagram

Other: Visit dothaneagle.com for video tips on how to style vintage clothes.

