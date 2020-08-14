Vintage clothing store opens in new digs

Ruffled square dance pantaloons hang in the window of The Raq.

Around the room, racks are filled with fitted cocktail dresses from the 1950s and ‘60s, vintage scarves and peignoir nightgown sets, and dresses with enough sequins and taffeta to make an ‘80s beauty queen proud.

“It’s fun seeing people get into it for the first time and saying, ‘Yeah, I could dress like this, too,’” said The Raq owner Raven Barfield McDonald. “It’s never boring. The look on somebody’s face when they see themselves.”

The Raq opened Friday in its new location on East Main Street in downtown Dothan near the Porter Hardware building now home to the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority. McDonald opened the vintage clothing business about two years ago, operating out of her hair salon, Advanced Hair Design, on Montgomery Highway.

McDonald said despite an ongoing pandemic, she felt the time was right for The Raq to move into its own space.

“Everything just kind of fell into place,” McDonald said. “My hair salon clients and the clientele I have for The Raq are two totally different breeds of people.”

The Raq will be open Thursdays and Fridays, 1p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is available in the lot located across the street behind the Dothan Opera House. McDonald said she’s looking at doing parties and rentals of vintage clothes for those who just want to be photographed in them.

She began thinking of moving The Raq out of the salon late last year and wanted a location in downtown Dothan. The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Group and other downtown merchants have been supportive, she said.