Houston County Health Scores Dec. 1-31, 2020

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Dec. 1-31, 2020, as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 604, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
ALCAZAR-Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
AMC Dothan 6, 209 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 97, Limited Food
AMC Dothan Pavilion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
Ameri Foods No. 2, 198 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/11/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 12/21/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service
Annie Pearl's Home Cooking, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/14/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
Arby's No. 5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/8/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Auntie A's Salsa, 143 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 96, Limited Food
Barberitos, 100 Apple Ave., Suite 6, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 92, Retail Food Store
Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/31/2020, 89, Food Service Establishment
Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, St Dothan, 12/16/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Beeline No. 643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 99, Limited Food
Bird and Bakery, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Blue Moon Café, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Suite 2, Dothan, 12/29/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment
Blue Plate (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/14/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/18/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Breeze-In Mart No. 2, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, 12/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Burger King No. 3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/14/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Burger King No. 3610, 2203 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/8/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Celebration at Jones Crossing, 2031 Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 100, Mobile Food Commissary
Checkers No. 1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Checkers No. 253, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/7/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cheddar's Casual Café No. 2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick at Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/11/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chuck E. Cheese's No. 703, 1001 Commons Drive, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Clarion Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 98, Limited Food
Cracker Barrel No. 384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment
Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 12/11/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Diablo's Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Christian Development Center, 3077 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 100, Limited Food
Dothan City School Head Start Center, 900 W. Powell St., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Dothan Elks Lodge No. 1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Montessori School, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington, Dothan, 12/10/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Technology Center, 3165 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin Donuts West No. 358742, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/30/2020, 87, Limited Food
Extendicare Health Center, 950 S. St. Andrews, Dothan, 12/4/2020, 98, Nursing Home Food Service
Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berachah, 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Fast Lane No. 1, 2154 N. Denton Road, Dothan, 12/3/2020, 96, Limited Food
Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/21/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Five Guys Burgers, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/14/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Fly By Night Grill, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Suite 2, Dothan, 12/29/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Food Depot Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Food Depot Market, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 93, Retail Food Store
Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Girard Intermediate School, 600 Girard Ave., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Golden Rule BBQ Restaurant, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 12/3/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry No. 12, 146 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 95, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry No. 32, 4468 W. Main St., S Dothan, 12/30/2020, 94, Limited Food
Honey's Hot Dogs, 4554 Fortner St., Suite 1, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Honey's Hot Dogs Mobile Unit, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 12/17/2020, 99, Mobile Food Service
Hongry Houzz - Commissary, 920 Blackshear St., Dothan, 12/14/2020, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Hop-In No. 1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 93, Limited Food
Hop-In No. 2, 2931 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/28/2020, 90, Limited Food
Hop-In No. 3, 3260 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Limited Food
Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/21/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Howard Johnson-Kitchen, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 98, Limited Food
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/29/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant No. 298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/30/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant No. 299, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster, Dothan, 12/30/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
KFC - J235064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/10/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment
La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza No. 7, 100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/17/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service
LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 12/3/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Los Amigos No. 2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 12/18/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Loyless Donuts Circle West, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/8/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Magnolia Creek Lodge, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/17/2020, 100, Hotel/Motel
Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/9/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Martin Drugstore (The), 536 Landmark Drive, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 100, Limited Food
McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/9/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's No. 18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's No. 3267, 2101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/7/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
McDonalds No. 33094 (84 West), 4740 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's 231 North, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Metro Diner, 2777 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/21/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Mexican Connection, 5630 W. Main St., S Dothan, 12/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Momma Goldberg's Deli West, 104 Apple Drive, Dothan, 12/14/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Ms. Stella's Kitchen, 112 S. Main St., Columbia, 12/18/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Mural City Coffee Company, 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 12/30/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA No. 7779, 3370 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/28/2020, 95, Limited Food
My Pie, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
New Light, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/30/2020, 85, Food Service Establishment
O'Charley's No. 276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
OOKA Sushi, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/14/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
P.A.S.S. Academy, 201 E. Wilson St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Panda Express No. 2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Panera Bread No. 1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Pantry (The), 2087 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut No. 36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (Westway), 107 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Raceway No. 758, 2585 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 98, Limited Food
Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Red Lobster No. 0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/29/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Robert's Grill, 5192 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Rock 'N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/29/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 12/18/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sandhar No. 1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 12/16/2020, 90, Limited Food
Sandhar No. 2, 1620 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 96, Limited Food
Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 12/16/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Serenity Island Club House, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 12/28/2020, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Serenity Island Club House Mobile Unit, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 12/28/2020, 96, Mobile Food Service
Shell No. 105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 98, Limited Food
Shoney's, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Smoothie King No. 1576 (84 West), 103 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/29/2020, 98, Limited Food
Sonic Drive-In (84 West), 4177 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/29/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health - Doctor's Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 12/31/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
Starbucks No. 56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Starbucks at Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 99, Limited Food
Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subs & More, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Super Canton, 2200 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/11/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Taylor Grocery, 1525 S. County Road 59, Taylor, 12/1/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment
Taziki's Mediterranean Café, 4700, W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
TGI Friday's, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/3/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
The Crossing at Big Creek (Bar West), 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/17/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
The Crossing at Big Creek (The Yellow Rose), 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/17/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/7/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Tin Pig, 1555 State Highway 605, Taylor, 12/1/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Top Thai Restaurant, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
Twisted Spur (The), 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/17/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House No. 1043, 2442 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/7/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House No. 1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House No. 1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/8/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House No. 1613, 4091 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/30/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 96, Nursing Home Food Service
Wesley Place Rehab Inn Kitchen, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 99, Nursing Home Food Service
Westside Terrace Health & Rehab Center, 501 N. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 12/14/2020, 96, Nursing Home Food Service
Wharf Casual Seafood Dothan Inc., 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Which Wich, 105 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/29/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment
Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/17/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
Yummy Bowl, 1879 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 12/31/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment