 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County Health Scores Dec. 1-31, 2020
0 comments
top story

Houston County Health Scores Dec. 1-31, 2020

Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Dec. 1-31, 2020, as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 604, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

ALCAZAR-Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

AMC Dothan 6, 209 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 97, Limited Food

AMC Dothan Pavilion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

Ameri Foods No. 2, 198 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/11/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 12/21/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service

Annie Pearl's Home Cooking, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/14/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

Arby's No. 5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/8/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Auntie A's Salsa, 143 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 96, Limited Food

Barberitos, 100 Apple Ave., Suite 6, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 92, Retail Food Store

Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/31/2020, 89, Food Service Establishment

Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, St Dothan, 12/16/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Beeline No. 643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 99, Limited Food

Bird and Bakery, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Blue Moon Café, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Suite 2, Dothan, 12/29/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment

Blue Plate (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/14/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/18/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Breeze-In Mart No. 2, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, 12/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Burger King No. 3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/14/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Burger King No. 3610, 2203 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/8/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Celebration at Jones Crossing, 2031 Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 100, Mobile Food Commissary

Checkers No. 1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Checkers No. 253, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/7/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Cheddar's Casual Café No. 2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Chicken Salad Chick at Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/11/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Chuck E. Cheese's No. 703, 1001 Commons Drive, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Clarion Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 98, Limited Food

Cracker Barrel No. 384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment

Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 12/11/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Diablo's Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Christian Development Center, 3077 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 100, Limited Food

Dothan City School Head Start Center, 900 W. Powell St., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Dothan Elks Lodge No. 1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Montessori School, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service

Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington, Dothan, 12/10/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Technology Center, 3165 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dunkin Donuts West No. 358742, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/30/2020, 87, Limited Food

Extendicare Health Center, 950 S. St. Andrews, Dothan, 12/4/2020, 98, Nursing Home Food Service

Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berachah, 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Fast Lane No. 1, 2154 N. Denton Road, Dothan, 12/3/2020, 96, Limited Food

Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/21/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Five Guys Burgers, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/14/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Fly By Night Grill, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Suite 2, Dothan, 12/29/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Food Depot Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Food Depot Market, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 93, Retail Food Store

Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Girard Intermediate School, 600 Girard Ave., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Golden Rule BBQ Restaurant, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 12/3/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry No. 12, 146 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 95, Limited Food

HOBO Pantry No. 32, 4468 W. Main St., S Dothan, 12/30/2020, 94, Limited Food

Honey's Hot Dogs, 4554 Fortner St., Suite 1, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

Honey's Hot Dogs Mobile Unit, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 12/17/2020, 99, Mobile Food Service

Hongry Houzz - Commissary, 920 Blackshear St., Dothan, 12/14/2020, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

Hop-In No. 1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 93, Limited Food

Hop-In No. 2, 2931 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/28/2020, 90, Limited Food

Hop-In No. 3, 3260 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Limited Food

Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/21/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Howard Johnson-Kitchen, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 98, Limited Food

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/29/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant No. 298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/30/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant No. 299, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster, Dothan, 12/30/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

KFC - J235064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/10/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment

La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Little Caesar's Pizza No. 7, 100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/17/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service

LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 12/3/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Los Amigos No. 2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 12/18/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Loyless Donuts Circle West, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/8/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Magnolia Creek Lodge, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/17/2020, 100, Hotel/Motel

Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/9/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Martin Drugstore (The), 536 Landmark Drive, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 100, Limited Food

McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/9/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's No. 18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's No. 3267, 2101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/7/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

McDonalds No. 33094 (84 West), 4740 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's 231 North, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Metro Diner, 2777 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/21/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Mexican Connection, 5630 W. Main St., S Dothan, 12/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Momma Goldberg's Deli West, 104 Apple Drive, Dothan, 12/14/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Ms. Stella's Kitchen, 112 S. Main St., Columbia, 12/18/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Mural City Coffee Company, 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 12/30/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Murphy USA No. 7779, 3370 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/28/2020, 95, Limited Food

My Pie, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

New Light, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/30/2020, 85, Food Service Establishment

O'Charley's No. 276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

OOKA Sushi, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/14/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

P.A.S.S. Academy, 201 E. Wilson St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Panda Express No. 2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Panera Bread No. 1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Pantry (The), 2087 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Pizza Hut No. 36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (Westway), 107 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Raceway No. 758, 2585 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 98, Limited Food

Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Red Lobster No. 0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/29/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Robert's Grill, 5192 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Rock 'N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/29/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 12/18/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/22/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Sandhar No. 1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 12/16/2020, 90, Limited Food

Sandhar No. 2, 1620 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 96, Limited Food

Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 12/16/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Serenity Island Club House, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 12/28/2020, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Serenity Island Club House Mobile Unit, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 12/28/2020, 96, Mobile Food Service

Shell No. 105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/3/2020, 98, Limited Food

Shoney's, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Smoothie King No. 1576 (84 West), 103 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/29/2020, 98, Limited Food

Sonic Drive-In (84 West), 4177 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/29/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Southeast Health - Doctor's Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 12/31/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

Starbucks No. 56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Starbucks at Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/31/2020, 99, Limited Food

Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/15/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Subs & More, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 12/1/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Super Canton, 2200 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/11/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Taylor Grocery, 1525 S. County Road 59, Taylor, 12/1/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment

Taziki's Mediterranean Café, 4700, W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

TGI Friday's, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/3/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

The Crossing at Big Creek (Bar West), 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/17/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

The Crossing at Big Creek (The Yellow Rose), 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/17/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/7/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Tin Pig, 1555 State Highway 605, Taylor, 12/1/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Top Thai Restaurant, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 12/17/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

Twisted Spur (The), 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/17/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House No. 1043, 2442 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/7/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House No. 1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/4/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House No. 1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/8/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House No. 1613, 4091 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/30/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 96, Nursing Home Food Service

Wesley Place Rehab Inn Kitchen, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/28/2020, 99, Nursing Home Food Service

Westside Terrace Health & Rehab Center, 501 N. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 12/14/2020, 96, Nursing Home Food Service

Wharf Casual Seafood Dothan Inc., 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/22/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Which Wich, 105 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/29/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment

Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/17/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

Yummy Bowl, 1879 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 12/31/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/23/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment

0 comments

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Kitchn: Olive oil-braised chickpeas are easy and taste so luxurious
Food and Cooking

The Kitchn: Olive oil-braised chickpeas are easy and taste so luxurious

  • Updated

Olive oil and chickpeas are the stars of this meal — both of which you probably already have on hand. Personally, I’m never without a can of chickpeas in my pantry. There are endless ways to turn them into a meal, from tossing them into salads to smashing them onto toast. But my absolute favorite is perhaps the most overlooked — and that’s braising! It’s easy, it’s hands-off and it’s totally transformative.

Mapo Tofu
Food and Cooking

Mapo Tofu

  • Updated

There’s one new year’s resolution that is good for you and a good time: Expanding your culinary horizons.

Watch Now: Related Video

Most American’s Believe They Can Achieve Their New Year’s Resolutions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert