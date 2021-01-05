Houston County health scores Nov. 1-30, 2020

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Nov. 1-30, 2020, as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
A.W. Herndon Marathon No. 125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
ABC Academy, 216 Montana St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service
ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
Adventureland Theme Park, 3738 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/23/2020, 99, Limited Food
AFC Sushi @ Publix No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
After School Zone Meal Program, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 98, Limited Food
Arby's No. 5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 11/16/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
Axtion Air Park, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 94, Limited Food
Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2020, 85, Food Service Establishment
Bourbon Street Candy Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 97, Limited Food
Brannon Stand Christian Academy, 2487 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 11/13/2020, 99, Daycare Food Service
Breeze-In Mart No. 1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 11/20/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 11/6/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/9/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Captain D's Seafood No. 3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Captain D's Seafood No. 3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cherokee Food Depot No. 7002, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 95, Retail Food Store
Chick-Fil-A @ Wiregrass Commons, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A East No. 3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/12/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Circle K No. 2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Circle K No. 2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 99, Limited Food
Columbia Food Mart, 101 S. Washington St., Columbia, 11/2/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 11/25/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood High School, 663 Houston St., Cottonwood, 11/30/2020, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Country Inn & Suites kitchen 3465 Ross Clark Circle Dothan, 11/23/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St. Suite 3, Cowarts, 11/20/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Dante's Pizza, 900 Commons Drive Suite 3, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dillard Country Store, 4541 S. County Road, Pansey, 11/6/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Domino's Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/30/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan City Early Education Center, 1665 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Dothan Civic Center, 126 N. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 11/12/2020, 98, Limited Food
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/23/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 98, Hotel/Motel
Dothan National Golf Club kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Double Tree kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin Donuts South, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 90, Limited Food
Econo Lodge of Dothan kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/24/2020, 99, Limited Food
Encompass Health Rehab, 1736 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/17/2020, 95, Nursing Home Food Service
Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 11/16/2020, 100, Daycare Food Service
Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer St., Dothan, 11/10/2020, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Fairfield Inn kitchen, 3038 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 11/24/2020, 98, Limited Food
Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Featured Players Cabaret, 3178 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
First United Methodist Children’s Ministry, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 99, Daycare Food Service
Fortner Street Convenience, 1112 Fortner St., Dothan, 11/4/2020, 92, Limited Food
Freeman's Shur-Valu Foods, 1060 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/3/2020, 93, Retail Food Store
Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Golden Corral No. 699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers (Cottonwood Corners), 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/9/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/16/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Hamrick's West Main Marathon, 1082 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 99, Limited Food
Hardee's of Dothan No. 2, 3471 Ross Clark Circle N., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan No. 4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/3/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hilton Garden Inn kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hobo Pantry No. 1, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 11/6/2020, 88, Food Service Establishment
Hobo Pantry No. 17, 2977 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 95, Limited Food
Hobo Pantry No. 2, 616 N. Oates St., Dothan, 11/12/2020, 97, Limited Food
Hobo Pantry No. 20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 88, Food Service Establishment
Hobo Pantry No. 25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 11/2/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hobo Pantry No. 27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hobo Pantry No. 29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 11/6/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Hobo Pantry No. 4, 13306 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 11/25/2020, 95, Limited Food
Hobo Pantry No. 5, 2808 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/10/2020, 95, Limited Food
Hobo Pantry No. 7, 6322 Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 11/17/2020, 99, Limited Food
Holiday Inn Express kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/24/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's No. 2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/19/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster Bar, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 11/17/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hunt's Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 11/17/2020, 96, Retail Food Store
IHOP No. 4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/20/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
KFC - J235065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 97, Daycare Food Service
La Quinta Inn & Suites kitchen, 3593 Ross Clark Circle N., Dothan, 11/16/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Long John Silver's, 3488 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/24/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Longhorn Steakhouse No. 5069, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/20/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/23/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland St., Ashford, 11/17/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's No. 10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mel's Hideaway, 3505 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 95, Limited Food
Mia's Italian Restaurant, 2695 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/23/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Mother Goose Kindergarten, 787 N. Park Ave., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 99, Limited Food
Newk's Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/20/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Northside Methodist Gym Concession, 2600 Redmond Road, Dothan, 11/30/2020, 99, Limited Food
Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 11/30/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 11/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Outback Steakhouse No. 1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Papa John's Pizza No. 1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/24/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 767 W. Selma St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 96, Retail Food Store
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens North, 3354 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/9/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens South, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Precious One Day Care Center, 1328 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 11/6/2020, 99, Daycare Food Service
Publix Bakery No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Produce Market No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 100, Retail Food Store
Qualico Steel Café, 7681 E. State Highway 52, Webb, 11/2/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Quick Stop, 2984 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Limited Food
Raceway No. 6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Rainbow Christian Learning Center, 104 N. Herring St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 100, Daycare Food Service
Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/3/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Residence Inn by Marriott kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 11/20/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 99, Daycare Food Service
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Roundabout Plantation, 321 Roundabout Drive, Dothan, 11/20/2020, 98, Limited Food
Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/16/2020, 98, Retail Food Store
Selma Street Elementary, 1501 W. Selma St., Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Shell No. 116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 11/13/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Shell No. 143/Subway, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Sleep Inn & Suites kitchen, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 95, Limited Food
Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 11/12/2020, 94, Daycare Food Service
Smith's True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Drive, Ashford, 11/17/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Smoothie King, 1368 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 97, Limited Food
Sonic Drive-In, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive-In (South), 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/20/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Stop and Go No. 8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
Stop N Save, 1826 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 11/6/2020, 97, Limited Food
Subway No. 4367, 224 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Subway No. 38207 (Southside Walmart), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
Subway No. 4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/9/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway No. 7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop No. 625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 11/17/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop No. 635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 11/25/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop No. 637, 2437 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 11/4/2020, 97, Limited Food
Synergy Health & Fitness LLC, 329 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 100, Limited Food
Taco Bell No. 036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell No. 036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 11/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
TC Petro, 2329 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 11/4/2020, 96, Limited Food
The Yard, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings No. 2, 4630 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/9/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café West, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/19/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 2534 (Bakery), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 2534 (Deli), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 2534 (Market), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 96, Retail Food Store
Wave Nutrition, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 98, Limited Food
Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 11/2/2020, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
Webb Recreation Park, 6215 Old Webb Road, Webb, 11/2/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
West Main Convenience, 1486 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 97, Limited Food
Wiregrass Community Pharmacy, 430 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 11/6/2020, 98, Limited Food
Wiregrass Elks Lodge No. 810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 11/17/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment