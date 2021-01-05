 Skip to main content
Houston County health scores Nov. 1-30, 2020
top story

Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Nov. 1-30, 2020, as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

A.W. Herndon Marathon No. 125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

ABC Academy, 216 Montana St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service

ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

Adventureland Theme Park, 3738 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/23/2020, 99, Limited Food

AFC Sushi @ Publix No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

AFC Sushi @ Publix No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

After School Zone Meal Program, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 98, Limited Food

Arby's No. 5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 11/16/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

Axtion Air Park, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 94, Limited Food

Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2020, 85, Food Service Establishment

Bourbon Street Candy Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 97, Limited Food

Brannon Stand Christian Academy, 2487 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 11/13/2020, 99, Daycare Food Service

Breeze-In Mart No. 1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 11/20/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 11/6/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Buffalo Wild Wings No. 421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/9/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Captain D's Seafood No. 3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/16/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Captain D's Seafood No. 3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Cherokee Food Depot No. 7002, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 95, Retail Food Store

Chick-Fil-A @ Wiregrass Commons, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Chick-Fil-A East No. 3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/12/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Circle K No. 2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Circle K No. 2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 99, Limited Food

Columbia Food Mart, 101 S. Washington St., Columbia, 11/2/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 11/25/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

Cottonwood High School, 663 Houston St., Cottonwood, 11/30/2020, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Country Inn & Suites kitchen 3465 Ross Clark Circle Dothan, 11/23/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St. Suite 3, Cowarts, 11/20/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dante's Pizza, 900 Commons Drive Suite 3, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dillard Country Store, 4541 S. County Road, Pansey, 11/6/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Domino's Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/30/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dothan City Early Education Center, 1665 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Dothan Civic Center, 126 N. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 11/12/2020, 98, Limited Food

Dothan Courtyard By Marriott kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/23/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 98, Hotel/Motel

Dothan National Golf Club kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Double Tree kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dunkin Donuts South, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 90, Limited Food

Econo Lodge of Dothan kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/24/2020, 99, Limited Food

Encompass Health Rehab, 1736 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/17/2020, 95, Nursing Home Food Service

Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 11/16/2020, 100, Daycare Food Service

Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer St., Dothan, 11/10/2020, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Fairfield Inn kitchen, 3038 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 11/24/2020, 98, Limited Food

Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Featured Players Cabaret, 3178 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

First United Methodist Children’s Ministry, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 99, Daycare Food Service

Fortner Street Convenience, 1112 Fortner St., Dothan, 11/4/2020, 92, Limited Food

Freeman's Shur-Valu Foods, 1060 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/3/2020, 93, Retail Food Store

Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Golden Corral No. 699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Goldfingers (Cottonwood Corners), 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/9/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/16/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Hamrick's West Main Marathon, 1082 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 99, Limited Food

Hardee's of Dothan No. 2, 3471 Ross Clark Circle N., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Hardee's of Dothan No. 4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/3/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Hilton Garden Inn kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Hobo Pantry No. 1, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 11/6/2020, 88, Food Service Establishment

Hobo Pantry No. 17, 2977 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 95, Limited Food

Hobo Pantry No. 2, 616 N. Oates St., Dothan, 11/12/2020, 97, Limited Food

Hobo Pantry No. 20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 88, Food Service Establishment

Hobo Pantry No. 25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 11/2/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Hobo Pantry No. 27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Hobo Pantry No. 29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 11/6/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Hobo Pantry No. 4, 13306 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 11/25/2020, 95, Limited Food

Hobo Pantry No. 5, 2808 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/10/2020, 95, Limited Food

Hobo Pantry No. 7, 6322 Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 11/17/2020, 99, Limited Food

Holiday Inn Express kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/24/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Hungry Howie's No. 2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/19/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster Bar, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 11/17/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Hunt's Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 11/17/2020, 96, Retail Food Store

IHOP No. 4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/20/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

KFC - J235065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 97, Daycare Food Service

La Quinta Inn & Suites kitchen, 3593 Ross Clark Circle N., Dothan, 11/16/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Long John Silver's, 3488 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/24/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Longhorn Steakhouse No. 5069, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/20/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/23/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland St., Ashford, 11/17/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's No. 10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Mel's Hideaway, 3505 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 95, Limited Food

Mia's Italian Restaurant, 2695 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/23/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Mother Goose Kindergarten, 787 N. Park Ave., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 99, Limited Food

Newk's Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/20/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Northside Methodist Gym Concession, 2600 Redmond Road, Dothan, 11/30/2020, 99, Limited Food

Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 11/30/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 11/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Outback Steakhouse No. 1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Papa John's Pizza No. 1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/24/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Piggly Wiggly, 767 W. Selma St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 96, Retail Food Store

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens North, 3354 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/9/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens South, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/18/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Precious One Day Care Center, 1328 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 11/6/2020, 99, Daycare Food Service

Publix Bakery No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Bakery No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

Publix Produce Market No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 99, Retail Food Store

Publix Produce Market No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket No. 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 99, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket No. 1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 100, Retail Food Store

Qualico Steel Café, 7681 E. State Highway 52, Webb, 11/2/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Quick Stop, 2984 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Limited Food

Raceway No. 6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Rainbow Christian Learning Center, 104 N. Herring St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 100, Daycare Food Service

Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/3/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Residence Inn by Marriott kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 11/20/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 99, Daycare Food Service

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Roundabout Plantation, 321 Roundabout Drive, Dothan, 11/20/2020, 98, Limited Food

Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/16/2020, 98, Retail Food Store

Selma Street Elementary, 1501 W. Selma St., Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Shell No. 116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 11/13/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Shell No. 143/Subway, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/13/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Sleep Inn & Suites kitchen, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 95, Limited Food

Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 11/12/2020, 94, Daycare Food Service

Smith's True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Drive, Ashford, 11/17/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Smoothie King, 1368 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 97, Limited Food

Sonic Drive-In, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment

Sonic Drive-In (South), 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/20/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Stop and Go No. 8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 11/12/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

Stop N Save, 1826 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 11/6/2020, 97, Limited Food

Subway No. 4367, 224 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 11/10/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Subway No. 38207 (Southside Walmart), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

Subway No. 4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/9/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Subway No. 7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 11/3/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 11/9/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop No. 625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 11/17/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop No. 635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 11/25/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop No. 637, 2437 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 11/4/2020, 97, Limited Food

Synergy Health & Fitness LLC, 329 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 11/5/2020, 100, Limited Food

Taco Bell No. 036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

Taco Bell No. 036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 11/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

TC Petro, 2329 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 11/4/2020, 96, Limited Food

The Yard, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 11/2/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Things & Wings No. 2, 4630 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/9/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Tropical Smoothie Café West, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/19/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Walmart No. 2534 (Bakery), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Walmart No. 2534 (Deli), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Walmart No. 2534 (Market), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 11/19/2020, 96, Retail Food Store

Wave Nutrition, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/3/2020, 98, Limited Food

Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 11/2/2020, 99, School Lunchroom - Public

Webb Recreation Park, 6215 Old Webb Road, Webb, 11/2/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

West Main Convenience, 1486 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/6/2020, 97, Limited Food

Wiregrass Community Pharmacy, 430 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 11/6/2020, 98, Limited Food

Wiregrass Elks Lodge No. 810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 11/17/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

