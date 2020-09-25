Landmark Park hosts Peanut Boil

Got a hankering for some boiled peanuts?

Well, Landmark Park will have a plastic cup you can fill over and over until you’re satisfied. The Dothan agricultural and history park will host its first Peanut Boil on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 5-9 p.m.

“We were trying to think of things we could do that are outside, that are spread out, to accommodate the new COVID restrictions,” Landmark Park Executive Director Laura Stakelum said. “We felt this would be a good way to celebrate peanuts and our agricultural heritage but keeping all those restrictions in mind. So we thought it would be a good fit.”

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for children and free for park members and children ages 2 and under. Landmark Park is located on U.S. 431 just north of Dothan.

Smith Brothers will be boiling the peanuts, Stakelum said, and the admission covers boiled peanuts and a souvenir cup. Larger amounts of peanuts can be purchased from Smith Brothers to go.