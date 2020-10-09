Saying Goodbye: Take a look around your kitchen

It's hard to say goodbye to friends. They're part of our lives. Often it hurts. Really deep pain. We pay our respects – inwardly and perhaps out loud. In a word – sadness.
But sometimes we’ve got to let go. Throw that sponge out. You’ve had it long enough!
A combination of laziness plus an “it-doesn’t-matter attitude” leads into using things beyond their practical life.
How about that sponge? When the rough side of a kitchen sponge starts to wear out, the other side is gone too. Replace it. Two to three weeks is it for that sponge. Toss it.
Take a look around the kitchen. Put new things out. Towels don't last forever. Attack under the sink. Those containers aren't lifetime investments. Ditto for the bathroom. Contact lens case – three to six months. Same for your toothbrush. Be willing to let go.
With foods that we buy, we encounter certain terms that help us understand their practical life. We used to see something called expiration date. Pretty self-explanatory. Yet we didn't know exactly what it meant. Rarely used anymore.
Now we see something called “use by date.” Product is good a few days past the date, but that’s it. Usually fresh items.
Then comes “best by.” It refers to the durable life of a pre-packaged product. When it will remain at its peak of freshness - not safety. Foods remain OK weeks or more past this date. Other times “best before” or “better if used by” are found.
How about “sell by?” That tells the store how long the product can stay on the shelf. Mostly found on dairy, produce and the like.
A newer term is “freeze after.” Meats carry this one giving us a firm cook or freeze date. Some meats use cryovac packing and have an extended life.
Sometimes “packed on” appears. Eggs used to always carry that in code. In fact, many goods have a code of some sort that allows the manufacturer to pinpoint a particular batch in case of a necessary recall.
All of these dates assume excellent storage practices. Like put fresh things away when we get home and don’t let them sit in the car. Toss dented cans. Check for critters like grain flies that come in something you buy. They hatch way down the line. To be safe, put any grain product in a bag once opened.
Spices may not say anything, but they fade over time. In fact, that container could be a year old when we buy it.
Confused yet? You bet. As consumers, it's hard to know exactly what any of these things mean and how we should handle them.
Just like those spices, there are things in your fridge that don't last forever. That bottle of ketchup. Salsa. Mustard. Sauces.
Food storage
How about food storage of the things we have made? We all have leftovers. Also, we make things ahead of time to make our evening meal easier.
A really good way to handle this is to have specific food storage containers. Things made for the job and not odds and ends from foods we bought. Make sure they seal, and you can see inside.
Most importantly, label each one. We write the name and the date it was made. Restaurants use a throwaway date. Whatever you use, make sure to always do it. It doesn't hurt to date things when you buy or open them. And anything that goes in the freezer. It's better to know for sure.
Simply use the old poem as a guideline - when in doubt, throw it out.
On a personal note – farewell Helen Portia Easterday. What an honor and delight to have known you.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
