Gray, Andrews Wedding

Taylor Marie Gray of Rayne, Louisiana and Charles Rex
Andrews of Ozark, Alabama were united in marriage on April 17, 2021 at 6 o’clock in the evening at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rayne, Louisiana with the Liturgy of Holy Matrimony being officiated by Deacon Timothy Ledet.
The parents of the bride are Todd W. and Allison Boyd Gray of Rayne, Louisiana; the grandparents of the bride are Richard A. and Lana O’Neill Boyd of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Larry D. and Sophie Judice Gray of Rayne, Louisiana.
The parents of the groom are Susan Baldwin Andrews of Dothan, Alabama and the late Rex D. Andrews of Ozark, Alabama. The grooms grandparents are the late Charles K. Baldwin and Carole Ansbro Beebe of San Francisco, CA; and both the late Porter W. and Annie Peters Andrews of Ozark, Alabama.
Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore a white fit-and-flare dress where lace was featured throughout with traditional heirloom shapes and patterns layered over the sheer bodice and glitter tulle underlayer. The plunging neckline and thinly beaded straps were echoed in the back with a delicate, floating multi-strap detail. A lengthy, scalloped sheer train with antique-style lace edging completed the dress. The Bride’s veil was fingertip length white tulle veil with beaded trim. The Bride’s bouquet was a Baby's breath, white roses, and white arum-lily's with blush sweetheart rose accents. Wrapped in the bouquet was a rosary and wedding band that
belonged to Taylor's great great grandmother, Elizabeth Andris O'Neill. Taylor's grandmother, Lana O'Neill Boyd presented her with the 113 year old ring as a gift just prior to the ceremony.
The Matron of Honor was Alaina Savoy Meaux, friend and the bridesmaids were Marie Ledet Cook, friend; Caitie Clemmons, friend; Madison Gray, sister; Leeann Gray, sister; and Allie Gray, sister. The Bridesmaid’s dresses were Sage green floor length chiffon and the Bridesmaid’s bouquet’s were baby’s breath and blush roses. The Flower girl was Christine Cook, daughter of Marie and Stuart Cook (friends of the Bride).
The Best Man was Jonathan Canales, friend and the Groomsmen were Chris Short, friend; Devin Smith, friend;
Kevin Bernhardt, friend; Luis Mendoza, friend; and Chris Martin, friend. The Ring Bearer was Jet LeJeune, son of Samantha Meche (Cousin of the Bride) and Mikey LeJeune.
The Ushers were Boyd Gray, brother of the bride and Braden Hobaugh, cousin of the bride.
The Reception for dinner and dancing was held at The Warehouse, an exquisite building in downtown Rayne, Louisiana listed on the National register of Historic Places. The Warehouse displayed a rustic atmosphere with warm brick, deep woods, long leaf pine floors, a vintage bar and fireplace, elegant staircase, and grand piano.
The Bride’s cake was a three tiered traditional cake with white icing trimmed with gunni eucalyptus and baby's breath. The Groom’s cake was a King Cake with Mardi Gras beads atop the grand piano.
The Rehearsal supper was held April 16, 2021 at the home of Todd and Allison Gray, welcoming the wedding party and all out of town guests and was Hosted by the Groom.
Taylor was a 2012 Graduate of Notre Dame High School, Crowley, Louisiana. She graduated from the University of Louisiana Lafayette (ULL) in 2016 with a BS in Kinesiology and Texas Women's University (Houston, Texas) in 2019 with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy. She is a Physical Therapist at Lake Houston Physical Therapy in Humble, Texas.
Rex was a 2010 Graduate of Dale County HS, Midland City, Alabama and he now is the Co-Founder of Pathway Training Fitness in Porter Texas.
Following a honeymoon in Southern California, Taylor and Rex now reside in Kingwood, Texas.