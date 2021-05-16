Gray, Andrews Wedding

Taylor Marie Gray of Rayne, Louisiana and Charles Rex

Andrews of Ozark, Alabama were united in marriage on April 17, 2021 at 6 o’clock in the evening at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rayne, Louisiana with the Liturgy of Holy Matrimony being officiated by Deacon Timothy Ledet.

The parents of the bride are Todd W. and Allison Boyd Gray of Rayne, Louisiana; the grandparents of the bride are Richard A. and Lana O’Neill Boyd of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Larry D. and Sophie Judice Gray of Rayne, Louisiana.

The parents of the groom are Susan Baldwin Andrews of Dothan, Alabama and the late Rex D. Andrews of Ozark, Alabama. The grooms grandparents are the late Charles K. Baldwin and Carole Ansbro Beebe of San Francisco, CA; and both the late Porter W. and Annie Peters Andrews of Ozark, Alabama.