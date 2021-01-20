Glaucoma can cause years of damage before detected

Before his own diagnosis, Dennis Johnson had a family history of glaucoma. His mother, grandmother and an uncle all had glaucoma.

As long as his vision was good, he didn’t think about his own risk or that the family history was even an issue for him. That changed dramatically last year when Johnson, 55, noticed changes in his vision.

“It started getting worse and worse,” the Clayton resident said. “I could only focus out of one eye.”

He could only see straight ahead. Johnson had surgery earlier this month to help with the vision loss in his left eye, which was worse than in his right eye. He puts drops in his eyes each day.

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness, but it’s also one of the most treatable eye diseases if caught early. January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. There’s no cure but a local ophthalmologist and glaucoma specialist said some proactive monitoring can help ward off damage caused by the misunderstood eye disease.

“The thing about glaucoma is it’s permanent damage,” said Dr. Ronald Swendris of Eye Center South in Dothan. “So people can lose a lot of their peripheral vision and they don’t necessarily notice it unless it’s bad.”