Local family raising awareness about unexpected epilepsy deaths

Like a typical 8-year-old, Jax Coleson loved basketball and superheroes. He loved to swim, had lots of friends and did all the normal kid things.
“He was a good kid,” said his mother, Jamie Trawick of Rehobeth. “He had a really big heart and gave the best hugs.”
Jax was 3 years old when he started having seizures. He was 8 when he died on May 8, 2020.
Jaxon James Coleson, known as Jax, died from what is called Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, or SUDEP. It is the death of someone with epilepsy who is otherwise healthy and no other cause of death can be determined.
The Thursday before Mother’s Day, Jax was spending the night with his father and step-mother, Wesley and Jaci Coleson. Everything went fine. Jax showed no signs that anything was wrong. The next morning, however, he wouldn’t wake up. Paramedics couldn’t revive him.
Friday, Oct. 23 is SUDEP Action Day and November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month. In the nearly six months since Jax’s death, Jamie Trawick has tried to raise more awareness about SUDEP so that those who have epilepsy or know someone who does will understand the risks and how minimize them.
“Knowledge is what is going to help with the deaths,” she said.
Jax’s seizures first began when he had a fever connected to an ear infection. When the seizures continued without fevers, he was diagnosed with epilepsy.
“I watched him as he was having a seizure,” she said. “It didn’t look like he was breathing well. It’s a very scary thing to watch.”
Trawick said she didn’t know much about epilepsy at the time.
“We started reading about what causes it, what we could do to prevent seizures,” Trawick said.
They adjusted his diet and tried to limit activities that could trigger seizures. They learned about seizure first aid and what to do when Jax had a seizure. But during all their research, Jax’s family never read anything about SUDEP.
While he had seizures when awake, Jax had most of his seizures when he was sleeping. The seizures came in waves with a couple over a week’s span followed by long stretches without any seizures. Stress and fatigue were triggers as were infections and fevers. An injury could also trigger them.
“They kept telling us that he had a very minimal chance of dying from a seizure because that was a question that we asked multiple times,” Trawick said. “He slept in the bed with me when he had active seizures. Once we got them under control, he would go to sleep in his room.”
Nobody knows for certain what causes SUDEP, although researchers have theories.
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, each year more than one in 1,000 people with epilepsy died from SUDEP and those whose seizures are not well-controlled are at greatest risk – one in 150 people. People who experience tonic-clonic seizures, also known as grand mal seizures, are also at greater risk.
SUDEP occurs most often at night or during sleep. There may or may not be evidence that the person had a seizure before dying. It’s believed SUDEP is caused by problems with breathing, heart rhythm and brain function that can occur with a seizure. The only way known to prevent SUDEP is to prevent seizures.
Tonic-clonic seizures are those that can either involve a stiffening of the body and limbs (tonic) or a sustained jerking of the body (clonic). Jax experienced both types. At times, he would just stiffen up and fall if he was standing.
“If you didn’t know he was having a seizure at the time, you would just think he was being clumsy,” Jamie Trawick said.
Jax had convulsions with some of his seizures.
When Jax died, it was actually a close friend of Jamie’s who stumbled upon information about Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy while doing research. After speaking with the Epilepsy Foundation, the family contacted one of the responding law enforcement officers about the possible connection to Jax’s death. A complication of epilepsy was listed on Jax’s death certificate.
“They don’t have a diagnosis for why these epilepsy patients die with this. There’s like zero information given from the body for why they died during these episodes and it’s not even known that they actually have a seizure during this time. It most often happens when they’re asleep.
Now the family wants others to learn from Jax’s life and death.
“He was a sweet kid; loved life,” Trawick said. “He had the biggest heart and did everything big. Everything was full throttle all the time.”
