Local family raising awareness about unexpected epilepsy deaths

“I watched him as he was having a seizure,” she said. “It didn’t look like he was breathing well. It’s a very scary thing to watch.”

Trawick said she didn’t know much about epilepsy at the time.

“We started reading about what causes it, what we could do to prevent seizures,” Trawick said.

They adjusted his diet and tried to limit activities that could trigger seizures. They learned about seizure first aid and what to do when Jax had a seizure. But during all their research, Jax’s family never read anything about SUDEP.

While he had seizures when awake, Jax had most of his seizures when he was sleeping. The seizures came in waves with a couple over a week’s span followed by long stretches without any seizures. Stress and fatigue were triggers as were infections and fevers. An injury could also trigger them.

“They kept telling us that he had a very minimal chance of dying from a seizure because that was a question that we asked multiple times,” Trawick said. “He slept in the bed with me when he had active seizures. Once we got them under control, he would go to sleep in his room.”

Nobody knows for certain what causes SUDEP, although researchers have theories.