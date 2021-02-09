Local services save cochlear implant patients travel for follow-up care

Having that local option was a long-time goal for audiologists Jamie Shumaker and Robyn Wilkes, partners in Hearing Associates of Dothan.

“Most people would go to Birmingham and have the evaluation for candidacy first,” Shumaker said. “If they were a candidate, they would have the surgery in Birmingham, wait the four to six weeks, have to go back to Birmingham to have the implant activated and then all their follow-up appointments, return back to Birmingham.”

With cochlear implants, electrodes are surgically placed inside the cochlea of the ear and an attached receiver is placed under the skin behind the ear. A processor that looks similar to a hearing aid is typically worn over the ear. An external transmitter attaches to the receiver via a magnet and connects the processor to the receiver. The implant stimulates the hearing nerve.

Both Shumaker and Wilkes learned about cochlear implants during their graduate studies. While there are no surgeons in Dothan doing the implants, the audiologists wanted to at least provide the evaluations and follow-up services so patients don’t have to drive two to three hours each time they need something done.