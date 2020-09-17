Teams will drive rather than walk for Alzheimer's Resource Center fundraiser

There are many things Marilyn Barnes misses about her mother.
Her mother, Jimmie Stubbs Skipper, loved to sing and dance and even taught Marilyn how to do the Jitterbug. Skipper was active in her church choir and loved having all her family together for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
But Barnes especially misses the phone calls she’d get from her mother around 10 p.m., just before bedtime.
“She called me almost every night,” Barnes said. “It took me awhile to get over that.”
Jimmie Stubbs Skipper, known simply as Mimi by family, began showing signs of Alzheimer’s disease around 2008. She died in 2015.
“My mother loved to talk, loved to laugh,” Marilyn Barnes said. “She was always dressed to a T. She didn’t go to her mailbox without lipstick and earrings on. That’s just the way she was. She went to the beauty parlor every week to have her hair done, and we continued that when she was sick.”
Marilyn and her husband, Curtis Barnes, and her son Adam Jones are co-chairs of the 2020 fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Dothan. Normally called A Walk to Remember, this year’s event is A Drive to Remember due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead of walking, teams will decorate their vehicles and drive in a convoy through Westgate Park on Saturday, Oct. 3. Other COVID-19 restrictions, such as masks and social distancing, will also be in place.
The Alzheimer’s Resource Center serves Wiregrass families caring for loved ones with dementia by providing resources and support. The pandemic has been especially difficult for many caregivers who are afraid to get out in public and have become isolated. Programs intended to provide respite for caregivers have also had to find other ways to help to avoid risking exposure to the virus.
Even having the annual fundraiser was uncertain until Adam Jones suggested the convoy approach similar to what had been done at local nursing homes and even the Respite Ministry at First United Methodist Church.
Purple balloon arches will mark the start and finish within Westgate Park. There will be people on the sidewalks cheering teams on as they drive past. Prizes will be awarded for decorated vehicles as well as to the team that raises the most money. Barbecue plates prepared by local caterer Shann Mann will be sold to benefit the resource center.
Even before her mother became ill, Marilyn and her family had watched her maternal grandmother, Lola Stubbs, deal with dementia. Mama Stubbs, as she was known, started showing signs in the 1970s and became bedridden in the ‘80s. Stubbs died in 1993 when she was 94.
“I don’t have any memories of Mama Stubbs not confused,” Jones said of his great-grandmother. “I had to introduce myself every time I went to see her and then re-introduce myself 20 minutes later.”
But in the 2000s when Mimi started lagging in conversations, the family didn’t necessarily pick up on the early signs. When she started asking what dishes she liked to eat at restaurants the family frequented, they knew something was wrong.
They found information and support at the Alzheimer’s Resource Center.
“A decade or more of Alzheimer’s with Mama Stubbs and then fast-forward the clock 15 years before Mimi began having symptoms and it’s like we forgot everything,” Jones said. “…It took us a while to realize what this might be. Even then, I don’t know who was in more denial about it, us or her.”
Episodes got worse. Mimi would confuse people with others who were long gone. Marilyn’s father, who died in 2011, would sometimes call her and her siblings at night because their mother was packing to go home. So, Marilyn would go over, put her mother’s packed suitcase in the car and drive her around before “going home.”
Marilyn’s twin brother, Mike, and her sister-in-law moved in with their mother so they could keep her at home. Marilyn would visit every afternoon when she finished work as a school teacher. Her mother didn’t always know who Marilyn was, and she still recalls what her mother told her once.
“‘I don’t know who you are, but I know I love you,’” Barnes said. “…There were a few times I’d come home crying.”
