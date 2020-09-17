Teams will drive rather than walk for Alzheimer's Resource Center fundraiser

But in the 2000s when Mimi started lagging in conversations, the family didn’t necessarily pick up on the early signs. When she started asking what dishes she liked to eat at restaurants the family frequented, they knew something was wrong.

They found information and support at the Alzheimer’s Resource Center.

“A decade or more of Alzheimer’s with Mama Stubbs and then fast-forward the clock 15 years before Mimi began having symptoms and it’s like we forgot everything,” Jones said. “…It took us a while to realize what this might be. Even then, I don’t know who was in more denial about it, us or her.”

Episodes got worse. Mimi would confuse people with others who were long gone. Marilyn’s father, who died in 2011, would sometimes call her and her siblings at night because their mother was packing to go home. So, Marilyn would go over, put her mother’s packed suitcase in the car and drive her around before “going home.”

Marilyn’s twin brother, Mike, and her sister-in-law moved in with their mother so they could keep her at home. Marilyn would visit every afternoon when she finished work as a school teacher. Her mother didn’t always know who Marilyn was, and she still recalls what her mother told her once.

“‘I don’t know who you are, but I know I love you,’” Barnes said. “…There were a few times I’d come home crying.”

