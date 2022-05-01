 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holland, Alson Wedding

  • 0
Holland, Alson Wedding

   Nicole Holland and Stuart Alson were married April 9, 2022 at The Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, NV. The bride is the daughter of Laverne Holland and the late Herbert Holland, of Dothan, AL. Parents of the groom were the late Leila and Robert Alson, of Philadelphia, PA.

   The bride graduated cum laude from Hunter College (NYC) and the groom attended and graduated from Boston University and Westchester University. They are feature film producers and distributors in the entertainment industry.

   The wedding ceremony, performed by George Chung and officiated by Glenda Suiter, was held on the Presidential lawn at the iconic and historic venue. Guests were treated to music performed by Las Vegas Music Oasis string quartet. The bridal party advanced to “Bittersweet Symphony,” and the bride advanced to “At Last.” For the recessional, they played “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

   The mother of the bride escorted her down the aisle. The bride wore a stunning Marchesa Couture fit and flare gown. Adorned with pearl details and 3D floral appliqués, the Tilly gown featured a stunning off the shoulder neckline and chapel length train.

People are also reading…

   The bride was attended by her brother Chad Holland, their dog PJ and her bridesmaids: Kristy Kirkland, Katelyn Holland, Madison Holland, Reba Rocket, Donna Spangler, Jill Sinsel, Jessica Mathis and Nicole Kulik. The groom was attended by his sister Beth Alson, nieces Rebbekah Vega-Romero and Hillary Vega- Romero, and his groomsmen: Felix McNulty, Frank DeMartini, David Sivinski, Rafael Primorac, Elias Axume, Mitch Mallon and Ricky Papa. Richard Benveniste and Brad Sinsel were ushers.

   The Gatsby-themed reception took place under the stars on the grand terrace and was complete with dinner, dancing, showgirls, contortionist and the photo booth. The grand finale consisted of an epic fireworks show set to Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love” and Katy Perry’s “Firework.”

   The bride and groom met twice in one week in New York City and were together ever since.

   The couple will be honeymooning on a 7 day cruise to Alaska, and then Italy and UK for a two-week stay. The bride and the groom, and their poodle PJ, will continue to reside in Las Vegas, NV.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder. Psychologist Shannon Curry's testimony Tuesday came as a civil lawsuit between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article defames him by referring back to abuse allegations she made against him when the couple divorced in 2016. Curry on Tuesday also denied Heard's contention that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after her relationship with Depp.

Asian shares decline, echoing broad slump on Wall Street

Asian shares decline, echoing broad slump on Wall Street

Asian shares have retreated, echoing a broad decline on Wall Street and driven by worries about how the war in Ukraine may push prices for oil and other commodities higher. Japan unveiled another supplementary budget late Tuesday aimed at helping poor families and small businesses as the nation copes with rising prices and a weakening yen. The Bank of Japan is holding a two-day policy board meeting. The central bank has sent a clear message against higher interest rates, aiming to keep 10-year-bond yields within 0.25%. U.S. benchmarks were weighed down by sharp declines in Big Tech stocks that left the Nasdaq composite with its worst drop since September 2020. 

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert