Holland, Alson Wedding

Nicole Holland and Stuart Alson were married April 9, 2022 at The Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, NV. The bride is the daughter of Laverne Holland and the late Herbert Holland, of Dothan, AL. Parents of the groom were the late Leila and Robert Alson, of Philadelphia, PA.

The bride graduated cum laude from Hunter College (NYC) and the groom attended and graduated from Boston University and Westchester University. They are feature film producers and distributors in the entertainment industry.

The wedding ceremony, performed by George Chung and officiated by Glenda Suiter, was held on the Presidential lawn at the iconic and historic venue. Guests were treated to music performed by Las Vegas Music Oasis string quartet. The bridal party advanced to “Bittersweet Symphony,” and the bride advanced to “At Last.” For the recessional, they played “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

The mother of the bride escorted her down the aisle. The bride wore a stunning Marchesa Couture fit and flare gown. Adorned with pearl details and 3D floral appliqués, the Tilly gown featured a stunning off the shoulder neckline and chapel length train.

The bride was attended by her brother Chad Holland, their dog PJ and her bridesmaids: Kristy Kirkland, Katelyn Holland, Madison Holland, Reba Rocket, Donna Spangler, Jill Sinsel, Jessica Mathis and Nicole Kulik. The groom was attended by his sister Beth Alson, nieces Rebbekah Vega-Romero and Hillary Vega- Romero, and his groomsmen: Felix McNulty, Frank DeMartini, David Sivinski, Rafael Primorac, Elias Axume, Mitch Mallon and Ricky Papa. Richard Benveniste and Brad Sinsel were ushers.

The Gatsby-themed reception took place under the stars on the grand terrace and was complete with dinner, dancing, showgirls, contortionist and the photo booth. The grand finale consisted of an epic fireworks show set to Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love” and Katy Perry’s “Firework.”

The bride and groom met twice in one week in New York City and were together ever since.

The couple will be honeymooning on a 7 day cruise to Alaska, and then Italy and UK for a two-week stay. The bride and the groom, and their poodle PJ, will continue to reside in Las Vegas, NV.