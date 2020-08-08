Flower truck a blossoming business

Dinah is a tiny thing but definitely hard to miss as Lesley Marshall maneuvers the baby blue Mitsubishi truck up to a curb at Solomon Park in Dothan’s Garden District.

Marshall jumped out from the behind the wheel – located on the truck’s right side – and “set up” for business, raising the sides and rear of the truck’s covered bed to reveal the glorious selections of fresh-cut flowers sold by the stem.

It was a Sunday afternoon and in no time Marshall’s first customers walked up from the surrounding neighborhood. Within half an hour, Dinah was surrounded. It was only the second day Marshall had taken her Gussied Up Flower Truck business out for a spin.

“I’ve always loved flowers – I really have,” Marshall said. “I’ve always kept fresh cut flowers in my house. I went to Nashville about three years ago, and I saw a flower truck there. I just remember it made me feel really happy. I thought it was a really neat concept, also. It was really cool. I said, ‘One day, I’m going to do that.’”

Marshall is a speech language pathologist and learning specialist at Houston Academy’s middle school. When the coronavirus pandemic hit Alabama and the Wiregrass back in March, Marshall began spending more time gardening and would bring fresh-cut flowers into the house for her family to enjoy.

“They made everybody happy,” she said. “Everybody perked up when I brought them in. I know it sounds crazy to start a business during these times, but I just thought we needed something happy around here.”