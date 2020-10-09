Old items find new life through Habitat's restoration fundraiser

If you like restoring old pieces of furniture or finding new ways to use items in your home décor, the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity could use your help for a fundraiser.
“They could do things like take fan blades and make wall art with it,” said Jessica Parker, marketing director for Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity. “There are so many different things that you could do.”
Habitat’s Restoration BBQ Bid and Buy event is both a competition and a fundraiser. Here’s how it works: Volunteers donate refurbished pieces or pieces created with repurposed items. Participants can pick a piece of furniture from Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore on Montgomery Highway in Dothan to restore or repurpose. Or, they can use a piece they already own. And while Habitat has some pieces already designated for restoration projects, participants are welcome to look around ReStore for other opportunities.
Finished pieces with submitted before and after photos are entered into a Facebook contest. The project with the most “Likes” wins $500. All restoration projects must be delivered to ReStore by Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.
After the contest, all the restored pieces are auctioned off to raise money for Habitat. Bids will be taken through an online auction Nov. 20 through Dec. 3.
Some of the pieces Habitat has identified for restoration include a base of an old Singer sewing machine, a sideboard missing the glass from its doors and an old desk. An old upholstered rocking chair with detailed woodwork needs a little TLC where the fabric has been ripped.
“We’re open to anything … anybody could show up with any piece of furniture from their own house … that they’ve already restored or refurnished and donate it,” Parker said. “So it’s not just the items we have in the store. We’re asking people to use their imagination as well.”
