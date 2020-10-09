Old items find new life through Habitat's restoration fundraiser

If you like restoring old pieces of furniture or finding new ways to use items in your home décor, the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity could use your help for a fundraiser.

“They could do things like take fan blades and make wall art with it,” said Jessica Parker, marketing director for Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity. “There are so many different things that you could do.”

Habitat’s Restoration BBQ Bid and Buy event is both a competition and a fundraiser. Here’s how it works: Volunteers donate refurbished pieces or pieces created with repurposed items. Participants can pick a piece of furniture from Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore on Montgomery Highway in Dothan to restore or repurpose. Or, they can use a piece they already own. And while Habitat has some pieces already designated for restoration projects, participants are welcome to look around ReStore for other opportunities.

Finished pieces with submitted before and after photos are entered into a Facebook contest. The project with the most “Likes” wins $500. All restoration projects must be delivered to ReStore by Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.

After the contest, all the restored pieces are auctioned off to raise money for Habitat. Bids will be taken through an online auction Nov. 20 through Dec. 3.