 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old items find new life through Habitat's restoration fundraiser
0 comments
top story

Old items find new life through Habitat's restoration fundraiser

Old items find new life through Habitat's restoration fundraiser

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity's fundraiser Restoration BBQ Bid and Buy will auction restored or repurposed furnishings donated by participants. An online auction will be held Nov. 20-Dec. 3.

 Peggy Ussery

If you like restoring old pieces of furniture or finding new ways to use items in your home décor, the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity could use your help for a fundraiser.

“They could do things like take fan blades and make wall art with it,” said Jessica Parker, marketing director for Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity. “There are so many different things that you could do.”

Habitat’s Restoration BBQ Bid and Buy event is both a competition and a fundraiser. Here’s how it works: Volunteers donate refurbished pieces or pieces created with repurposed items. Participants can pick a piece of furniture from Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore on Montgomery Highway in Dothan to restore or repurpose. Or, they can use a piece they already own. And while Habitat has some pieces already designated for restoration projects, participants are welcome to look around ReStore for other opportunities.

Finished pieces with submitted before and after photos are entered into a Facebook contest. The project with the most “Likes” wins $500. All restoration projects must be delivered to ReStore by Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.

After the contest, all the restored pieces are auctioned off to raise money for Habitat. Bids will be taken through an online auction Nov. 20 through Dec. 3.

Some of the pieces Habitat has identified for restoration include a base of an old Singer sewing machine, a sideboard missing the glass from its doors and an old desk. An old upholstered rocking chair with detailed woodwork needs a little TLC where the fabric has been ripped.

“We’re open to anything … anybody could show up with any piece of furniture from their own house … that they’ve already restored or refurnished and donate it,” Parker said. “So it’s not just the items we have in the store. We’re asking people to use their imagination as well.”

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore

Location: 2086 Montgomery Highway, Dothan

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Info: marketing@wiregrasshabitat.org or call 334-792-8453 ext. 1

0 comments

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert