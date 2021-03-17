Spring plant sale set for March 25-27 at botanical gardens

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens' popular spring plant sale is set for March 25-27.
The sale was canceled last year in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its return this year will still feature some changes for the sake of public health.
The three-day event begins on Thursday, March 25, with a member-only sale from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Garden members will get first pick of all the plants at the sale. But due to continued restrictions and concerns on indoor gatherings, the customary dinner and silent auction will not be held. Attendees will enter through the Smith Botanical Center and then proceed to the plant sale area adjacent to the greenhouse across from the Coleman Tropical House. Anyone who is not a member of the Gardens can join online or at the botanical center prior to the sale.
The sale is open to the public Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27, from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no admission charge to the Gardens to attend the sale.
Visitors to the plant sale will find a large selection of plants for both sunny and shady garden areas. A variety of hardy ferns, vines, flowering shrubs, small trees and more will be available. In addition, the sale will also have a large selection of native azaleas, with colors varying from white to deep pink with all shades of yellow and orange in between. A few of the native azalea varieties include Admiral Semmes, Clear Creek, Four Kings, High Tide, Stonewall Jackson and more.
The Spring Plant Sale is the longest-running fundraising event for the Gardens and all proceeds help support the operation and maintenance of the facility. An inventory of all the plants to be offered in the sale will be posted on the Gardens' website before the sale. Sponsors of the event are Larry and Ronna Dykes and Lewis-Smith Supply.
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Hours are currently 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, contact the Gardens office 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.