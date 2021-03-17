Spring plant sale set for March 25-27 at botanical gardens

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens' popular spring plant sale is set for March 25-27.

The sale was canceled last year in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its return this year will still feature some changes for the sake of public health.

The three-day event begins on Thursday, March 25, with a member-only sale from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Garden members will get first pick of all the plants at the sale. But due to continued restrictions and concerns on indoor gatherings, the customary dinner and silent auction will not be held. Attendees will enter through the Smith Botanical Center and then proceed to the plant sale area adjacent to the greenhouse across from the Coleman Tropical House. Anyone who is not a member of the Gardens can join online or at the botanical center prior to the sale.

The sale is open to the public Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27, from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no admission charge to the Gardens to attend the sale.