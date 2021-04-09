Vaughn-Blumberg sale, greenhouse teach work skills

The greenhouse at Vaughn-Blumberg Services is currently awash with tables of lantana, petunias, begonias, ferns, daisies, geraniums, succulents, and herbs. Hanging baskets fill the space above the tables.
With its spring plant sale underway, the Vaughn-Blumberg greenhouse is about more than caring for plants. The work done there also teaches valuable job skills to adults with intellectual disabilities.
Vaughn-Blumberg provides comprehensive services to people with intellectual disabilities who reside in Houston County. Among the services is preparing adults for employment, and the greenhouse is one of the ways they do that.
“They pretty much help keep the place clean and they put soil in pots and help plant the plants and keep it watered and the weeds out,” said Charlotte Smith, who manages the greenhouse.
The Vaughn-Blumberg spring plant sale will continue April 13-15 and April 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The greenhouse is located off Redmond Road near the John Conti Work Center at Vaughn-Blumberg Services in Dothan.
Due to COVID-19, only five shoppers are allowed in the greenhouse at one time. If you don’t want to wait, you can call or email Smith for schedule a time to shop. Or, if you know what you want, you can email your order. You’ll get a call or email when your plant selection is ready to be picked up.
Plant offerings include flowering perennials and annuals for $4 to $7; bedding plants priced at $15 for a flat or $2.50 for a six-pack, large planters filled with humming bird combinations for $25 and 10-inch hanging baskets for $18.
The greenhouse hosts two major plants sales each year in the spring and fall, but it is actually open year-round, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Smith currently has four workers. They earn an hourly wage working in the greenhouse, which also provides wedding and party rentals – ferns, columns, candelabras, arches, plant stands, chairs, and tables – and the workers help keep that equipment in shape.
“I couldn’t do my job without them,” Smith said. “They put their heart in it and they help me do all of it.”
When they’re ready, they can take the skills they’ve learned and get a job out in the community. A Vaughn-Blumberg employment specialist matches people with employers and then provides support to make sure the employee understands their new employer’s expectations.
Paul Palmer, 29, got a job at Texas Roadhouse after working in the greenhouse, although he still works in the greenhouse, too. He likes pulling the weeds, putting soil in the pots, and helping people take their purchases to their cars. He doesn’t really have an opinion on the plants themselves.
“I like to sell them,” he said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.