Vaughn-Blumberg sale, greenhouse teaches work skills

The greenhouse at Vaughn-Blumberg Services is currently awash with tables of lantana, petunias, begonias, ferns, daisies, geraniums, succulents, and herbs. Hanging baskets fill the space above the tables.

With its spring plant sale underway, the Vaughn-Blumberg greenhouse is about more than caring for plants. The work done there also teaches valuable job skills to adults with intellectual disabilities.

Vaughn-Blumberg provides comprehensive services to people with intellectual disabilities who reside in Houston County. Among the services is preparing adults for employment, and the greenhouse is one of the ways they do that.

“They pretty much help keep the place clean and they put soil in pots and help plant the plants and keep it watered and the weeds out,” said Charlotte Smith, who manages the greenhouse.

The Vaughn-Blumberg spring plant sale will continue April 13-15 and April 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The greenhouse is located off Redmond Road near the John Conti Work Center at Vaughn-Blumberg Services in Dothan.