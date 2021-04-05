Wiregrass Master Gardeners host 10-day spring plant sale

When the Wiregrass Master Gardeners open their 2021 spring plant sale, there will be a few changes.

First, the sale begins on a Saturday as opposed to Friday. Second, plants will be located under the shady pines near the tropical house at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens instead of the master gardener nursery area. And, third, you’ll have more than a week to shop for plants rather than just two days.

“This year, we’re going to spread it out over 10 days, actually two weekends,” said Chuck McManus, president of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association.

The annual spring plant sale begins Saturday and will continue until April 18. The sale will be held during regular hours at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, which is open each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave.

“We’ll set up next to the garden’s office and people will be able to shop, select their plants and then take them inside and pay at the garden’s office,” McManus said. “People in the past would pile in our nursery area, and because of COVID we’re going to try to spread it out. Let people shop and, hopefully, we don’t have too huge of a crowd that first morning.”