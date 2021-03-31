Johnson-Walters Wedding

Miss Kimberly Michelle Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dwayne and Daisy Leigh (Bradley) Johnson of Dothan, Alabama, and Dr. Chase Walters, son of Ms. Sharon Diane (Herndon) Walters of Marianna, Florida, were united in marriage on October 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM. The intimate ceremony and reception were held at The Grand on Foster in Dothan, with retired Reverend Jerry L. Hughes, uncle of the bride, officiating. The ceremony and parts of the reception were live streamed for family and friends by Evergreen Creative Company.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride was attended by her sister, Aimee Deal, as matron of honor. Her nieces, Lillian and Victoria Deal, served as flower girls. Daniel Burke, childhood friend of the groom, served as best man. The bride wore her mother's ivory mantilla lace knee length veil, which featured rows of pearls on the headpiece. She also wore her maternal grandmother's pearl necklace and paternal grandmother's sapphire and diamond ring and earrings.

The bride is the granddaughter of Mrs. Doris Viola (Thompson) Johnson of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, the late Mr. Robert Lee Johnson of Port St. Joe, Florida, and the late Lt. Col. (Ret.) and Mrs. Joseph Aldridge and Catherine (Pullum) Bradley of Dothan. The groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Homer and Hazel (Bailey) Herndon of Clarksville, Florida.