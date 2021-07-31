‘A preventable illness’: Local doctors express frustration over current COVID-19 surge

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re seeing positive cases and hospitalizations approach the same levels we saw at the peak of the pandemic,” Latimer said in a written response to the Dothan Eagle. “Recently, I was off for a few days, and when I came back it felt like I stepped back into 2020. We’re also seeing more hospitalizations among younger patients with fewer health issues now.”

Latimer said he’s talked to a number of patients about their choices regarding vaccinations.

“The explanations I’ve heard for people not taking the vaccine are not substantiated by science,” Latimer said. “I’ve not had anyone give a logical explanation as to why they would not take the vaccine. Unfortunately, I’ve talked to a number of patients who said they were waiting to see if the vaccine was safe, and they’ve died in the meantime. We know the vaccine is safe, and the hesitation behind the vaccine is one of the difficulties as a healthcare provider – these deaths feel unnecessary and could have very well been prevented by taking a vaccine.”

Misinformation on social media and elsewhere has caused people to put themselves and others at risk for serious illness and possibly death, Latimer said.