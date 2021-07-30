ADPH redesigns COVID-19 dashboard

“The CDC levels of community transmission are referenced in many guidance documents, including the K-12 guidance for schools, so it is important to align with those measures,” an ADPH news release stated. “It is important to note that if the two indicators suggest different transmission levels, the higher level is selected.”

The dashboard also eliminates the “Total Tested” count, which ADPH said is less meaningful due to unreported tests and home testing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the dashboard, users can click on their county and see the moving seven-day average of new cases instead of comparing a 3, 7, and 14-day averages. Users will see a percentage change in cases as well as the percent positivity rate based on the 7-day moving average.

“The moving average is used to identify trends by smoothing small fluctuations over a period of time,” the ADPH release stated.

The moving percent change, the 7-day average change in number of cases, and the moving 7-day percent positivity will be provided.

Cases and deaths are also broken down by year rather than just a sum of both years. The new dashboard features only one overall total for cases and deaths, doing away with the “confirmed” and “probable” breakdowns previously used.