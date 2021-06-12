Animal Tracks: More kittens in need of good homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. And kittens.

With so many kittens at the shelter, there is a need for foster homes or foster-to-adopt homes. To find out more about fostering kittens, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Also, learn about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals.

Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan and keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

Asher is all fluff and purrs. He loves to play with his siblings.

Blue is very outgoing, friendly and playful. He should do well in most any home.

Lil Bit not only loves to play but loves to talk, too. He has the cutest long white whiskers.

Merlin would love a home with lots of toys and a nice bed to curl up in.