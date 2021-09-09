Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

The Dothan Animal Shelter is open for adoptions and there are plenty of dogs and cats in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Alexa is a very uniquely-marked tabby girl. She is very sweet and should do well in most any home.

Cap is a sweet little tabby boy. He loves to play with other kittens.

Deya is an outgoing and spunky young cat. She is great with other cats and loves to play.

Ember is a sweet little tortie kitten. She is playful and spunky.

Ink loves attention and would love a home with lots of toys and a nice lap to curl up on.