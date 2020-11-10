Around the Wiregrass

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization for women, meets the first Thursday of the month at the Dothan Elks Lodge, 3041 Ross Clark Circle. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The DNC is open to women who have moved into the Dothan/Wiregrass Area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com or on Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to be worn and social distancing is observed.

Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center in Dothan is holding a “Chance to Win” fundraiser. Anyone who donates $25 to the center will have a chance to win a Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote, which has a retail value of $1,500. Participate in the fundraiser, sponsored by Wiregrass Wealth Management, by visiting givebutter.com/CACLV or call 334-671-1779. The winner will be announced Nov. 27, and participants do not have to be present to win.