Around the Wiregrass

ONGOING

The Houston County Distinguished Young Women program, formerly known as Junior Miss, is accepting participants for the high school senior class of 2021. Upcoming high school senior girls will have a chance to win scholarship money while gaining lifelong skills. The Houston County program is set for Sept. 26 at the Dothan Opera House. Those interested should visit http://houston.al.distinguishedyw.org and click “Apply Now.” For more information on the program, visit the national website or the local Houston County website, Facebook and Instagram.

The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors graduating in 2021. To be eligible, a student’s parents or legal guardians must receive electric services from an AMEA member utility in 2020, and the student must attend a four-year college or university or a vocational/trade school within the state of Alabama. There will be 44 scholarships of $2,500 each available (four scholarships per member city). Applications are currently available from school counselors in AMEA member cities, or online at the AMEA web site, www.amea.com. Application deadline is Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. For more information, contact your school counselor or Pamela Poole, AMEA Scholarship Coordinator, 334-387-3504, 800-239-2632, Ext. 1110, or pam@amea.com.