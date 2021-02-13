Around the Wiregrass

Dothan Leisure Services will hold tai chi, yoga and special needs yoga classes beginning in March. Tai chi classes will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:15-9:15 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. starting March 1. Yoga classes will begin March 2 and will be offered on Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. All tai chi and yoga classes will be held at the Westgate Tennis Center with Whitnye Casey as the instructor. Each course is $10 per class. Participants can register and pay at the time of the class. A special needs yoga series will be held at the Rotary Miracle Field Complex in Westgate Park starting March 1 with classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m. To register for the special needs yoga classes, contact Adam Godwin at 334-615-3720 or agodwin2@dothan.org. Registration is $80 per month with fee reduction waivers available through the Jon Lee Foundation. Call 334-615-3720 to receive a waiver form.