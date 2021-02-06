Around the Wiregrass

FEB. 11
The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association will be holding their in-person, monthly meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Swartworth Hall, 5301 Outlaw St., Fort Rucker. This meeting is open to all warrant officers or those interested in warrant officer issues.
FEB. 11-13
The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library is holding a three-day “Sweetheart of a Book Sale” on Thursday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will take place in the second floor meeting room at the library. Selected stock will be priced to go at 25 cents. The library is located at 101 E. Grubbs St. Masks required and the library is currently following a 50-percent occupancy rule as well as social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
FEB. 12
H.O.P.E. Ministries will hold a “We Care” giveaway on Friday, Feb. 12, at Panache Events, located at 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., those in need will be able to secure food, clothing, toys, coats and other items. Attendees should wear masks and observe other COVID-19 precautions. For more information, call Allie Bell-Reddick at 334-494-0479 or David Reddick at 334-494-0308.
Landmark Park will host Astronomy Night on Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m. The programs allows visitors to view stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Night walks will take place on the boardwalk. Warm up in the Interpretive Center after stargazing and enjoy snacks, space crafts and a presentation on astronomy in the auditorium. This year, the planetarium will not be open due to COVID-19 safety regulations and low space capacity. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $5 for members, $6 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $8 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under. Registration and prepayment are required and can be made at www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
FEB. 13
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host blueberry pruning workshop on Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to noon. Regional agents with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will teach participants how to keep blueberry bushes healthy and productive. Co-hosted by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association, the workshop will begin at the picnic pavilion for a short classroom-style presentation and will then venture out into the garden for hands-on practice. Participants are asked to bring gloves and lopers/shears and to dress appropriately for the weather. Face masks required. Cost is $20 for the general public and $15 for DABG members. Advance registration and payment required. Call 334-793-3224 or register online by visiting www.dabg.com. A limited number of blueberry bushes will be for sale. The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan.
FEB. 20
Aglow International Community Lighthouse of Enterprise will meet Saturday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Rose Stephens from Dothan. For more information call 334-406-9683.
FEB. 20 & 27
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Jason Self of Headland, Feb. 20; and Ken & Ken of Panama City, Florida, Feb. 27. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
FEB. 21
A reception honoring Stanley and Sharon Walker for their years of faithfulness to New Brockton, Coffee County Schools and First Baptist Church will be held Sunday, Feb. 21, 2-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 105 E. McKinnon St., in New Brockton. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Masks required.
FEB. 26
Landmark Park’s annual quilt retreat, led by Sherry Burkhalter, will be held on Feb. 26 from 5-9 p.m. and Feb. 27 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the Stokes Activity Barn. Cost for the retreat is $75 and includes supper on Friday, lunch on Saturday, drinks and snacks. Bring your sewing machines and supplies. Space is limited and registration is required. Call Sherry at 334-790-9045 or visit her shop, Quilted Creations, on the square in Headland.
FEB. 27
The second annual Polar Plunge will be held at the Ozark Community Pool on Feb. 27, 9-11 a.m. Early registration will be held through Feb. 12 at the Perry Recreation Center, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free hot chocolate, water and snacks available. The Polar Plunge is $25 to participate, which includes a Polar Plunge T-shirt. Those not taking the plunge can purchase T-shirts for $15 during early registration. There will also be a free Fun Walk held during the event sponsored by Ozark Leisure Services. Call 334-774-2523 for more information.
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host a Crape Myrtle pruning workshop on Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. to noon. Regional agents with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will teach participants about “crape murder” and how to end this popular but improper pruning practice. Co-hosted by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association, the workshop will begin at the picnic pavilion for a short classroom-style presentation and will then venture out into the garden for hands-on practice. Participants are asked to bring gloves and lopers/shears and to dress appropriately for the weather. Face masks required. Cost is $20 for the general public and $15 for DABG members. Advance registration and payment required. Call 334-793-3324 or register online by visiting www.dabg.com. A limited number of Crape Myrtles will be for sale. The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan.
An iron pour by Sloss Metal Arts will be held at Landmark Park on Saturday, Feb. 27. Participants will be making scratch block tiles during the iron pour, which is part of a partnership between Landmark and the Wiregrass Museum of Art to bring Sloss Metal Arts of Birmingham to the area for the iron pour and a museum exhibit. Cost for the iron pour is $10 materials fee plus Landmark’s gate fee ($4 for adults, $3 for kids, and free for park members). Registration and prepaid materials fee required. To ensure social distancing, space is limited, and participants will register in 30-minute blocks to be held from 1-5 p.m. with 20 people in each block. Visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com to register.
MARCH 1
Dothan Leisure Services will hold tai chi, yoga and special needs yoga classes beginning in March. Tai chi classes will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:15-9:15 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. starting March 1. Yoga classes will begin March 2 and will be offered on Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. All tai chi and yoga classes will be held at the Westgate Tennis Center with Whitnye Casey as the instructor. Each course is $10 per class. Participants can register and pay at the time of the class. A special needs yoga series will be held at the Rotary Miracle Field Complex in Westgate Park starting March 1 with classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m. To register for the special needs yoga classes, contact Adam Godwin at 334-615-3720 or agodwin2@dothan.org. Registration is $80 per month with fee reduction waivers available through the Jon Lee Foundation. Call 334-615-3720 to receive a waiver form.
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) is accepting 2021 scholarship applications online. Scholarships are primarily available for graduating high school seniors and range from $500 to $10,000. Students can apply online at https://cacfinfo.org/scholarships/. CACF serves several counties including Autauga, Coffee, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery, providing money to organizations that serve communities in those counties. Each year, the Foundation also distributes over $3 million through hundreds of grants and scholarships. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2021. For more information on the scholarship application process, contact Clare Watson at 334-264-6223 or Clare.Watson@cacfinfo.org.
ONGOING
The German Coffee Club members have decided to not hold meetings until further notice due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. For more info call 334-475-6388 or 334-389-1607.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.