Around the Wiregrass

An iron pour by Sloss Metal Arts will be held at Landmark Park on Saturday, Feb. 27. Participants will be making scratch block tiles during the iron pour, which is part of a partnership between Landmark and the Wiregrass Museum of Art to bring Sloss Metal Arts of Birmingham to the area for the iron pour and a museum exhibit. Cost for the iron pour is $10 materials fee plus Landmark’s gate fee ($4 for adults, $3 for kids, and free for park members). Registration and prepaid materials fee required. To ensure social distancing, space is limited, and participants will register in 30-minute blocks to be held from 1-5 p.m. with 20 people in each block. Visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com to register.

Dothan Leisure Services will hold tai chi, yoga and special needs yoga classes beginning in March. Tai chi classes will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:15-9:15 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. starting March 1. Yoga classes will begin March 2 and will be offered on Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. All tai chi and yoga classes will be held at the Westgate Tennis Center with Whitnye Casey as the instructor. Each course is $10 per class. Participants can register and pay at the time of the class. A special needs yoga series will be held at the Rotary Miracle Field Complex in Westgate Park starting March 1 with classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m. To register for the special needs yoga classes, contact Adam Godwin at 334-615-3720 or agodwin2@dothan.org. Registration is $80 per month with fee reduction waivers available through the Jon Lee Foundation. Call 334-615-3720 to receive a waiver form.