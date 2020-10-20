Around the Wiregrass

DEC. 12

The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will hold its annual year-end fundraiser – “Mask Up” Fourth Annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine and Food Fest and Live Auction – on Saturday, Dec. 12, 6-10 p.m. at Celebration at Jones Crossing, 5918 Fortner St., Dothan. Individual tickets (in-person and virtual) are $50; reserved table of eight is $500. A gift basket for local virtual guests will be available for pickup. Tickets are available for purchase Oct. 12 through cashapp: $hawkhouston or at 329 Chickasaw St. For more information, call 334-792-4618 and 334-797-9273 or visit www.hawkhoustonyec.org . Guests must be at least 21. All protocols from the Alabama Department of Public Health will be mandated.

DEC. 13

ONGOING

The Friends of the Library of the Dothan Houston County Library System are hosting ongoing Mini Book Sales at the Main Library at 445 N. Oates St. in Dothan, the Westgate Library at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan and the Ashford Library at 305 Sixth Ave. The sales are open to the public Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sales include new and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children's books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, book sets and surprise bags are also available. In celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week, all books are half price through Oct. 24. These Mini Book Sales are in lieu of the annual August book sale. New titles will be added to the sales several times a week. All proceeds from the sale help support the Friends and the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or call 334-796-1594.