Around the Wiregrass

DEC. 17

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99 , located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center and everyone is asked to bring a dish. This will be the chapter’s annual Christmas gathering. All military, military veterans, and local residents are invited. For more information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

DEC. 18

DEC. 18-19

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its eighth annual Gardens Aglow on Friday & Saturday evenings, Dec. 18 and 19. Due to COVID-19, tickets must be purchased in advance either for a specific arrival time and date on the Botanical Gardens’ website, www.dabg.com. Scheduled arrival times are 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Regardless of arrival time, visitors may remain until the event closes at 8 p.m. each evening. Tickets for each arrival time are limited to assist in distributing the crowd to help prevent congestion. Visitors will be able to walk a portion of the Gardens’ paved trails to enjoy thousands of Christmas lights and lots of lighted holiday displays. While Santa will not be there this year, a food truck and dessert table will be providing food and refreshments for a small fee. Wheelchairs, strollers, pulled wagons and leashed dogs are welcome each night. For safety reasons, bicycles, skateboards, and roller skates are not permitted. Masks not required but recommended. Cost is $8 per person and free for children ages 8 and under. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.