Around the Wiregrass

NOV. 29
Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway, Enterprise, will host the church's annual Family and Friends Day Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 9 a.m. The Right Rev. Harry L. Seawright, presiding prelate of the Ninth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, will be the messenger. The Ninth Episcopal District comprises more than 250 AME Churches in the state of Alabama. Everyone is invited to join the praise and worship service and hear the preacher in the church's sanctuary through Facebook Live, YouTube, or via 87.9 FM radio in cars in the parking lot and on surrounding streets. For more information, contact program chairpersons Ed Brown or Debra F. Brown at 334-406-2834 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.
DEC. 6
A decorating workshop will be held at Landmark Park in Dothan on Dec. 6 starting at 1 p.m. Create holiday decorations to help decorate the park and take home. Natural materials will be used. Bring your gloves and wire clippers. Registration required; visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com to register. Free admission.
DEC. 10
The Headland High School Marching Blue and Gold Band will team up with the Headland Chamber of Commerce to provide Christmas songs in concert on the Headland Square on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. The show will include songs by the Headland High School Band, the Sixth Grade Beginner Band, the Seventh Grade Band, and the Rhythm and Rams Jazz Band. The concert is free, but attendees are asked to bring some non-perishable foods which will be donated to the Judson Baptist food pantry. Collection wagons will be located around the square for food donations. Several local restaurants including Big Mikes, David’s Pizza, The Bottle Tree, and Pinspiration will be selling delicious box lunches/suppers for attendees to enjoy during the concert. These local restaurants are donating a portion of their sales that evening to the band. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket.
DEC. 11
The Red Nose Run, a half marathon and 5K, will be held virtually starting Friday, Dec. 11, at 8 a.m. and ending on Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. Held by the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation and presented by Flowers Hospital, the run raises money for grants that are distributed to nonprofit organizations serving Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston and Henry counties. Registration for the half marathon is $30 until Dec. 1 when the fee will increase to $40 per person. Half marathon participants will receive a virtual bib, a commemorative medal and a Red Nose Run face mask. For the 5K, registration is $15 until Dec. 1 when the fee will be $20 per person. 5K participants receive a Red Nose Run face mask and a virtual bib. Register at https://cacfinfo.org/rednoserun/ by clicking the green registration button on the right hand side of the webpage.
DEC. 12
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will hold its annual year-end fundraiser – “Mask Up” Fourth Annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine and Food Fest and Live Auction – on Saturday, Dec. 12, 6-10 p.m. at Celebration at Jones Crossing, 5918 Fortner St., Dothan. Individual tickets (in-person and virtual) are $50; reserved table of eight is $500. A gift basket for local virtual guests will be available for pickup. Tickets are available for purchase Oct. 12 through cashapp: $hawkhouston or at 329 Chickasaw St. For more information, call 334-792-4618 and 334-797-9273 or visit www.hawkhoustonyec.org. Guests must be at least 21. All protocols from the Alabama Department of Public Health will be mandated.
DEC. 13
Landmark Park’s Victorian Christmas will be held Dec. 13, 1-4 p.m. The holiday open house will feature Christmas music, hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and more. Free admission. Canned goods will be collected for the Wiregrass Food Bank.
DEC. 18
A community Christmas drive-thru groceries give-away will be held Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan. Participants will receive a free brown bag of groceries, free turkey or ham, free blankets and free heaters. Call 334-305-0300 for more information.
ONGOING
Club Yesepoch Inc. has canceled the 2021 Community Wide Black History Banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) has canceled its lunch programs regularly scheduled every fourth Thursday of the month at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. The cancellation is effective until further notice.
The Friends of the Library of the Dothan Houston County Library System are hosting ongoing Mini Book Sales at the Main Library at 445 N. Oates St. in Dothan, the Westgate Library at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan and the Ashford Library at 305 Sixth Ave. The sales are open to the public Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sales include new and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children's books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, book sets and surprise bags are also available. These Mini Book Sales are in lieu of the annual August book sale. New titles will be added to the sales several times a week. Proceeds help support the Friends and the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or call 334-796-1594.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization for women, meets the first Thursday of the month at the Dothan Elks Lodge, 3041 Ross Clark Circle. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The DNC is open to women who have moved into the Dothan/Wiregrass Area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com or on Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to be worn and social distancing is observed.
The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors graduating in 2021. To be eligible, a student’s parents or legal guardians must receive electric services from an AMEA member utility in 2020, and the student must attend a four-year college or university or a vocational/trade school within the state of Alabama. There will be 44 scholarships of $2,500 each available (four scholarships per member city). Applications are currently available from school counselors in AMEA member cities, or online at the AMEA web site, www.amea.com. Application deadline is Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. For more information, contact your school counselor or Pamela Poole, AMEA Scholarship Coordinator, 334-387-3504, 800-239-2632, Ext. 1110, or pam@amea.com.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.
