Around the Wiregrass

Dothan Leisure Services will hold a drive-thru Trick-or-Treat event in the parking lot of Rip Hewes Stadium on Friday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m. Held in lieu of the department’s Fall Fling, the drive-thru Trick or Treat will feature “monster” vendors in decorated booths who will scare and delight as they hand out candy and treats to children. Vendors will wear masks and gloves for the children to enjoy a socially-safe good time. Families are asked to remain in their vehicles. If you would like to be a vendor and hand out candy and treats, contact Leisure Services at 334-615-3700 for registration information.

NOV. 7

The inaugural Love Dothan Peanut Strut, sponsored by Dothan Leisure Services, will be open to both businesses and individuals or families. Participants will create peanuts sculptures for judging. Only residents and businesses inside the city limits can participate. Peanuts can be made from any materials but must be at least 3 feet tall and placed in an area visible to those driving by to view or judge. Peanuts can be placed in yards or business fronts starting Oct. 21, and addresses should be registered by noon on Nov. 5 by calling 334-615-3700. Judging will begin Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. Peanuts will be judged on originality, creativity, uniqueness and adherence to theme. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in business and individual/family categories. Peanuts will be photographed and posted to the Dothan Leisure Services’ Facebook page. The peanut with the most “Likes” will receive a Fan Favorite award. All winners will be announced on Nov. 10.