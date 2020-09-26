Around the Wiregrass

SEPT. 29
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will re-open its VA claim assistance office located in the New Brockton Town Hall on Sept. 29. The office will be staffed on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. Anyone in need of assistance with a VA claim is welcome to seek assistance.
OCT. 1
Scarecrows in the Gardens will be held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens in Dothan beginning Oct. 1. Homemade scarecrows are created by local businesses, schools, clubs, organizations, families and individuals and displayed during the month of October. This year’s theme is “Heroes & Villains.” Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories. On Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2-4 p.m., the gardens will be open with free admission for a grand opening. Visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the gardens through the botanical center. Admission is $5 for adults with free admission to garden members and kids age 15 and younger. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, located at 5130 Headland Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.
OCT. 3
The Alzheimer’s Resource Center will hold its 28th annual fundraiser, this year called A Drive to Remember due to COVID-19, on Oct. 3 at Westgate Park in Dothan. Rather than walking, teams will drive through the park, following the purple balloons anytime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. This will be a drive-thru event with everyone wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and remaining in their vehicles. It is recommended that everyone pre-register and pick up shirts prior to the event. For information, call 334-702-2273, visit www.wesharethecare.org, email alzheimer@graceba.net, or visit the ARC office located at 1314 Westgate Parkway, Suite 2.
A Halloween Kick Off and Zombie Run will be held at Landmark Park in Dothan on Oct. 3, 4-8 p.m. Activities will include a corn maze, arts and crafts, a costume catwalk, games, Tractor Treat and the Alabama Law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support Zombie Run. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members, children 2 and under and those who pre-register for the Zombie Run.
OCT. 16-18
The Landmark Park Quilt Show will be held Oct. 16-18 at the park off Highway 431 in Dothan. Hours will be 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 18 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 17. This year’s theme is “A Century of Progress: Celebrating 100 Years of Women's Right to Vote.” Held in conjunction with the park’s annual Fall Farm Day, the juried quilt show features more than 100 antique and contemporary quilts displayed inside the Stokes Activity Barn.
OCT. 17
Fall Farm Day at Landmark Park in Dothan will be held Oct. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Come and watch how peanuts were harvested in the Wiregrass nearly 100 years ago. Enjoy the sights, sounds and sweet smells of cane grinding, syrup making, butter churning, soap making and other traditional farm activities. There will also be music, antique tractors, wagon rides and the largest quilt display in the Wiregrass region. Adults, $8; seniors and military, $6; kids, $4; members and children 2 and under, free.
OCT. 18
Holmes Baptist Church, located at 4671 Highway 51, three miles north of Ariton, will celebrate Family & Friends Day on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 10:30 a.m. A Pastor's Appreciation recognition will also be included. Dinner will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
OCT. 24
County Line Baptist Church will hold its sixth annual Community Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 4-6 p.m. There will be bluegrass music by Ten Mile Branch. The event will feature antique tractors and farm implements, Tri-Communities Fire Truck, old-time demonstrations, hay rides, petting zoo, carriage rides, popcorn, peanut boil and door prizes. County Line Baptist Church is located at 1000 Highway 92 in Enterprise. Call 334-347-6082 for more information.
OCT. 29
Landmark Park’s Low Country Boil will be held Oct. 29 and will be take-out only this year. The meal will be shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. Special considerations will be taken this year for maximum safety. For a $30 ticket, guests will receive two servings of Low Country boil and two drinks (choose from beer, wine, soda or water) Advance tickets are required and must be purchased by Oct. 22. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 334-794-3452.
OCT. 30
Dothan Leisure Services will hold a drive-thru Trick-or-Treat event in the parking lot of Rip Hewes Stadium on Friday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m. Held in lieu of the department’s Fall Fling, the drive-thru Trick or Treat will feature “monster” vendors in decorated booths who will scare and delight as they hand out candy and treats to children. Vendors will wear masks and gloves for the children to enjoy a socially-safe good time. Families are asked to remain in their vehicles. If you would like to be a vendor and hand out candy and treats, contact Leisure Services at 334-615-3700 for registration information.
NOV. 7
The inaugural Love Dothan Peanut Strut, sponsored by Dothan Leisure Services, will be open to both businesses and individuals or families. Participants will create peanuts sculptures for judging. Only residents and businesses inside the city limits can participate. Peanuts can be made from any materials but must be at least 3 feet tall and placed in an area visible to those driving by to view or judge. Peanuts can be placed in yards or business fronts starting Oct. 21, and addresses should be registered by noon on Nov. 5 by calling 334-615-3700. Judging will begin Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. Peanuts will be judged on originality, creativity, uniqueness and adherence to theme. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in business and individual/family categories. Peanuts will be photographed and posted to the Dothan Leisure Services’ Facebook page. The peanut with the most “Likes” will receive a Fan Favorite award. All winners will be announced on Nov. 10.
DEC. 12
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will hold its annual year-end fundraiser – “Mask Up” Fourth Annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine and Food Fest and Live Auction – on Saturday, Dec. 12, 6-10 p.m. at Celebration at Jones Crossing, 5918 Fortner St., Dothan. Individual tickets (in-person and virtual) are $50; reserved table of eight is $500. A gift basket for local virtual guests will be available for pickup. Tickets are available for purchase Oct. 12 through cashapp: $hawkhouston or at 329 Chickasaw St. For more information, call 334-792-4618 and 334-797-9273 or visit www.hawkhoustonyec.org. Guests must be at least 21. All protocols from the Alabama Department of Public Health will be mandated.
ONGOING
Fall Movie Nights hosted by Dothan Leisure Services will be held at Rip Hewes Stadium on the third Friday night of the month from October to December. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for a socially-distanced movie under the stars with seating on the field or in the stands. Admission is a minimum of one canned good per person, and all food collected will be donated to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. Concessions will be sold and all proceeds will benefit the Dothan Leisure Services therapeutics program. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. The movies selected include: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13) in October; “Playing with Fire” (PG) in Novemeber; and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) in December. In the event of rain, the movie will be canceled. Follow the Dothan Leisure Services Facebook page for weather updates. For more information, call 334-615-3700 or visit www.facebook.com/dothanleisureservices.
The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors graduating in 2021. To be eligible, a student’s parents or legal guardians must receive electric services from an AMEA member utility in 2020, and the student must attend a four-year college or university or a vocational/trade school within the state of Alabama. There will be 44 scholarships of $2,500 each available (four scholarships per member city). Applications are currently available from school counselors in AMEA member cities, or online at the AMEA web site, www.amea.com. Application deadline is Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. For more information, contact your school counselor or Pamela Poole, AMEA Scholarship Coordinator, 334-387-3504, 800-239-2632, Ext. 1110, or pam@amea.com.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) has partnered with the Alabama State Parks and Alabama Historical Commission for Every Girl In a Park, going on now through Oct. 31. All 21 Alabama State Parks and 14 Alabama Historic Sites are offering free admission for Girl Scouts and one accompanying adult, as long as they are wearing the Every Girl In a Park T-shirt. Alabama State Parks is also offering a 10% discount for campground rental or room rate at one of the lodges (discount does not apply to Gulf State Park). Discounts will be available now until Oct. 31 excluding Labor Day. For more information, visit www.girlscoutssa.org/everygirlinapark.
