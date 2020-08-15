Around the Wiregrass

AUG. 17
Johns Chapel AME Church will host a one-night revival via Conference Call on Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. The Rev. Elijah Shafah, pastor of Greater St. Paul AME Church in Troy, will be the guest messenger. Join in by dialing 605-313-5111, access code 737936#. For additional information, call 334-701-5853 or 334-477-1962.
The Dale County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark, returning to the group’s regular meeting schedule. Nurse Jennifer Cauthen will be checking temperatures and you should wear a mask. Social distancing will be in place and refreshments will not be served. Congressional District 2 candidate Barry Moore will be the speaker. The GOP trailer will be on display.
AUG. 19
The Women’s Missionary Society of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 774 Andrews Ave., Ozark, will host an End of Summer Drive-Thru and Walk-Thru Hot Dog and Hamburger Meal Day Cookout on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal is free to the community and public. Everyone is invited.
Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will hold free scarecrow-building workshops for beginners in preparation for the 16th annual Scarecrows in the Gardens event in October. The workshops will provide tips for building a successful scarecrow that will withstand the elements for the month-long display. The free workshops will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, and Friday, Aug. 21. All workshops begin at 9 a.m. The hour-long workshops will be held outside under the picnic pavilion where social-distancing will be observed. Attendees should wear a mask.
AUG. 22
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Rachael Hartzog of Brundidge, Aug. 22; Mercy’s Echo, Aug. 29. There will be no sing Labor Day weekend, but sings will resume with local talent on Sept. 12; the Dennis Family of Millbrook, Sept. 19; and Southern Glory of Panama City, Florida, Sept. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
AUG. 26
The Dale County Fall Master Gardener training course will be held each Wednesday Aug. 26-Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The course will be split into morning sessions taught in a hybrid format with students watching courses on gardening core subjects in a socially-distanced classroom at the Dale County Extension Office or through home internet via Zoom. Afternoon sessions will be interactive and hands-on under the guidance of a regional extension agent. Registration is $150 and due by Aug. 19. The 13-week Master Gardener course will be taught by specialists from Auburn University, extension agents and veteran master gardeners. To register, contact the Dale County Extension Office at 334-774-2329. The Dale County Extension Office is located at 202 S. Highway 123, Suite D, in Ozark.
AUG. 28
Dothan City Schools will destroy special education records of former Exceptional Student Services’ students born between Sept. 1, 1992, and Aug. 31, 1995. Students and their parents or legal guardians who want to keep their records may contact the Department of Exceptional Student Services, Dothan City Schools at 334-793-1397, Extension 236241, before Aug. 28, 2020. Identification and signed Release of Information will be required prior to the release of any Exceptional Student Services records.
AUG. 30
The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama is accepting applications for assistance through its annual Low-Income Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) grant award. The grant provides financial assistance for tribal members to cover the cost associated with cooling, home weatherization, and crisis instances such as those with documented medical conditions, experiencing a sudden job loss or other benefits and income, heating equipment malfunction, domestic violence and those with shut-off notices. Tribal citizens must live in Coffee, Crenshaw, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Houston, Henry, Pike, Bullock and Montgomery counties. The grant covers applicable charges from June 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2020. Applicants are required to meet income guidelines based on family size. Payments are made directly to the energy supplier. To receive an application, email machis@centurytel.net or call 334-897-3207. Deadline for applications is Aug. 30.
SEPT. 17
The 26th Annual Tee Off for Kids Golf Tournament to benefit the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center will be held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan. A players’ lunch will be held at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The advocacy center’s annual Golf Ball Drop will be at 11:30 a.m. on the Highland Oaks putting green. There will also be a putting contest and a silent auction. The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center is a private, nonprofit agency that advocates for child victims of physical and sexual abuse. Located in Dothan, the center works with law enforcement, social workers and district attorney offices in Houston, Henry, Dale and Geneva counties. For more information about the tournament, golf ball drop tickets or sponsorships, call 334-671-1779.
ONGOING
The Houston County VOAD is looking to identify churches and organizations willing to sign on to offer residents a “Safer Place” during hurricanes and tropical storms. With the current COVID-19 situation, extra space is now required to ensure social separation of individuals and families. Though most church facilities and organizations do not offer the same protection as a FEMA storm shelter, they do offer vast improvements over most mobile homes and trailers. If a church has the space, and the volunteers needed to help run a safer place, contact Gary Griffin with the Houston County VOAD at 334-440-6372 or gary@hcvoad.org. The Houston County VOAD is an association of organizations prepared, trained and ready to respond to disasters in Houston County.
The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library has extended the Summer Mini Book Sale in the Daily Deals section through the end of August. All items in Daily Deals priced 50 cents and up will be reduced. Price lists will be posted in the Daily Deals section located on the second floor of the library as well as downstairs with the library staff. The library is located at 101 E. Grubbs St. Masks are required under the state’s Safer at Home order.
Dothan Leisure Services is holding registration for its After School Program for children ages 6 to 12 at Wiregrass Park, Andrew Belle and Walton Park recreation centers. The fee is $45 per month and $15 per month with free or reduced lunch waiver form. Each additional child costs $5 to attend. The registration fee is due by the 20th of the month prior to attendance. Parents can register their children at the centers Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Supper and snack will be provided as well as tutoring and recreation activities. For more information, call 334-615-3700.
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast AlabamaWorks have partnered to produce detailed contact information for individuals who are looking for a job or are interested in improving their skills. Contacts that can help individuals find a job fall into three categories – local career centers, local employment agencies and the top job search websites. In addition, individuals needing to improve their workforce skills may qualify for federal assistance to attend school or pursue an industry credential through the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA). Community college partners include Enterprise State Community College, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College and Wallace Community College. Individuals should contact their local career center and ask to speak to someone about “WIOA Eligibility” to see if they qualify. For more information, visit www.dothan.com or www.southeastalabamaworks.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) has partnered with the Alabama State Parks and Alabama Historical Commission for Every Girl In a Park, going on now through Oct. 31. All 21 Alabama State Parks and 14 Alabama Historic Sites are offering free admission for Girl Scouts and one accompanying adult, as long as they are wearing the Every Girl In a Park T-shirt. Alabama State Parks is also offering a 10% discount for campground rental or room rate at one of the lodges (discount does not apply to Gulf State Park). Discounts will be available now until Oct. 31 excluding Labor Day. For more information, visit www.girlscoutssa.org/everygirlinapark.
The Alfred Saliba Family Service Center’s HIPPY Program, a free Kindergarten Readiness Program, is available in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. HIPPY is Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters. A 30-week, age-appropriate curriculum designed for 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Parents and children work just 10-15 minutes per day to close the academic gap by improving literacy, language, math, science, and physical and motor skills. Parents may enroll by phone, in-person or via Facebook. The program is funded by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama, and Wiregrass Foundation.
The Houston County Distinguished Young Women program, formerly known as Junior Miss, is accepting participants for the high school senior class of 2021. Upcoming high school senior girls will have a chance to win scholarship money while gaining lifelong skills. The Houston County program is set for Sept. 26 at the Dothan Opera House. Those interested should visit http://houston.al.distinguishedyw.org and click “Apply Now.” For more information on the program, visit the national website or the local Houston County website, Facebook and Instagram.
