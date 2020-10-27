Around the Wiregrass

Daleville First United Methodist Church will hold its Holiday Bazaar for Missions on Nov. 7 in the church parking lot at the corner of Daleville Avenue and Highway 134. The event will raise funds for a 2021 church mission trip. Area arts and crafts vendors are invited to participate in selling items such as soaps, crocheted pieces, sewing crafts, paper crafts, home décor, hand-painted canvasses, metalworking items, handmade jewelry and woodcrafts. No yard sale items, please. Booths will be set up with social distancing in mind. Vendors are asked to wear masks and provide their own hand sanitizers. Everyone is advised to follow coronavirus safety practices. Crafters who would like to register to set up a booth can call the church at 334-598-2684. The registration fee is $25 per booth. A hot dog box lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the church will also be hosting a bake sale.

The inaugural Love Dothan Peanut Strut, sponsored by Dothan Leisure Services, will be open to both businesses and individuals or families. Participants will create peanuts sculptures for judging. Only residents and businesses inside the city limits can participate. Peanuts can be made from any materials but must be at least 3 feet tall and placed in an area visible to those driving by to view or judge. Peanuts can be placed in yards or business fronts starting Oct. 21, and addresses should be registered by noon on Nov. 5 by calling 334-615-3700. Judging will begin Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. Peanuts will be judged on originality, creativity, uniqueness and adherence to theme. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in business and individual/family categories. Peanuts will be photographed and posted to the Dothan Leisure Services’ Facebook page. The peanut with the most “Likes” will receive a Fan Favorite award. All winners will be announced on Nov. 10.