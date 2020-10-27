Around the Wiregrass

OCT. 29
The German Coffee Club will meet Oct. 29 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 social distancing precautions will be taken with masks required. There will be no special program, but attendees can bring cake and cookies. For more information, call Marianne at 334-389-1607 or Chris at 334-475-6388.
Landmark Park’s Low Country Boil will be held Oct. 29 and will be take-out only this year. The meal will be shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. Special considerations will be taken this year for maximum safety. For a $30 ticket, guests will receive two servings of Low Country boil and two drinks (choose from beer, wine, soda or water). Advance tickets are required and must be purchased by Oct. 22. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 334-794-3452.
OCT. 30
Dothan Leisure Services will hold a drive-thru Trick-or-Treat event in the parking lot of Rip Hewes Stadium on Friday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m. Held in lieu of the department’s Fall Fling, the drive-thru Trick or Treat will feature “monster” vendors in decorated booths who will scare and delight as they hand out candy and treats to children. Vendors will wear masks and gloves for the children to enjoy a socially-safe good time. Families are asked to remain in their vehicles. If you would like to be a vendor and hand out candy and treats, contact Leisure Services at 334-615-3700 for registration information.
OCT. 31
The Houston County Democratic Party will host a voter education event Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. with Phyllis Harvey Hall, the Democratic candidate running against Barry Moore for the District 2 U.S. Congressional seat. The event will be at Porter Park located in the 100 block of North Foster Street in downtown Dothan. Candy will be handed out while supplies last. Voters can meet Hall and ask the candidate questions.
The Newton Library Museum will present a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live music, a costume contest, a raffle and games. The library is located at 209 Oates Drive in Newton.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the Lighthouse Trio of Headland and Dothan on Oct. 31. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
NOV. 5-7
Circle Up to Feed the Hungry, a food drive to support the Southeast Alabama Baptist Association Ministry Center, will be held Nov. 5-7. Non-perishable food items will be collected at Rural King, Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Eagle Eye Outfitters. Donated food will be used to assist families in need in the community.
NOV. 7
Daleville First United Methodist Church will hold its Holiday Bazaar for Missions on Nov. 7 in the church parking lot at the corner of Daleville Avenue and Highway 134. The event will raise funds for a 2021 church mission trip. Area arts and crafts vendors are invited to participate in selling items such as soaps, crocheted pieces, sewing crafts, paper crafts, home décor, hand-painted canvasses, metalworking items, handmade jewelry and woodcrafts. No yard sale items, please. Booths will be set up with social distancing in mind. Vendors are asked to wear masks and provide their own hand sanitizers. Everyone is advised to follow coronavirus safety practices. Crafters who would like to register to set up a booth can call the church at 334-598-2684. The registration fee is $25 per booth. A hot dog box lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the church will also be hosting a bake sale.
The inaugural Love Dothan Peanut Strut, sponsored by Dothan Leisure Services, will be open to both businesses and individuals or families. Participants will create peanuts sculptures for judging. Only residents and businesses inside the city limits can participate. Peanuts can be made from any materials but must be at least 3 feet tall and placed in an area visible to those driving by to view or judge. Peanuts can be placed in yards or business fronts starting Oct. 21, and addresses should be registered by noon on Nov. 5 by calling 334-615-3700. Judging will begin Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. Peanuts will be judged on originality, creativity, uniqueness and adherence to theme. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in business and individual/family categories. Peanuts will be photographed and posted to the Dothan Leisure Services’ Facebook page. The peanut with the most “Likes” will receive a Fan Favorite award. All winners will be announced on Nov. 10.
NOV. 8
The Kittrell family reunion has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The reunion, originally scheduled for Nov. 8, has been rescheduled for Nov. 14, 2021.
NOV. 14
The Headland High School Marching Blue and Gold Band will hold a Rib and Rummage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 14, in the high school parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to the cancellation of the National Peanut Festival, the band will not benefit from its biggest annual fundraiser of selling food during the festival. Baby back ribs are being pre-sold by band members and will cooked with a specially-prepared rub by Band Boosters. Cost is $20 per rack or two racks for $35. Ribs will be available to pick up during the rummage sale on Nov. 14. See a band member to pre-order ribs. Or, if you wish to donate to the rummage sale or pre-order ribs, you can also call Heather Fillmore at 334-714-6872.
NOV. 19
The 15th Annual Toys for Tots program in the Wiregrass is accepting registrations for children. The program is a partnership of the Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment and 14 organizations from Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. If you are a resident of one of those counties with children ages birth to 12 years old, dial 2-1-1 or 888-421-1266 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, to review qualifications and register children for the toy program. Registration ends Nov. 19. If you would like to donate to the program or serve as a drop-off location for donated new toys, visit thewiregrass.toysfortots.org and click on “Get Involved/Volunteer” or email dothan.al@toysfortots.org.
DEC. 6
A decorating workshop will be held at Landmark Park in Dothan on Dec. 6 starting at 1 p.m. Create holiday decorations to help decorate the park and take home. Natural materials will be used. Bring your gloves and wire clippers. Registration required; visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com to register. Free admission.
DEC. 11
The Red Nose Run, a half marathon and 5K, will be held virtually starting Friday, Dec. 11, at 8 a.m. and ending on Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. Held by the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation and presented by Flowers Hospital, the run raises money for grants that are distributed to nonprofit organizations serving Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston and Henry counties. Registration for the half marathon is $30 until Dec. 1 when the fee will increase to $40 per person. Half marathon participants will receive a virtual bib, a commemorative medal and a Red Nose Run face mask. For the 5K, registration is $15 until Dec. 1 when the fee will be $20 per person. 5K participants receive a Red Nose Run face mask and a virtual bib. Register at https://cacfinfo.org/rednoserun/ by clicking the green registration button on the right hand side of the webpage.
DEC. 12
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will hold its annual year-end fundraiser – “Mask Up” Fourth Annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine and Food Fest and Live Auction – on Saturday, Dec. 12, 6-10 p.m. at Celebration at Jones Crossing, 5918 Fortner St., Dothan. Individual tickets (in-person and virtual) are $50; reserved table of eight is $500. A gift basket for local virtual guests will be available for pickup. Tickets are available for purchase Oct. 12 through cashapp: $hawkhouston or at 329 Chickasaw St. For more information, call 334-792-4618 and 334-797-9273 or visit www.hawkhoustonyec.org. Guests must be at least 21. All protocols from the Alabama Department of Public Health will be mandated.
DEC. 13
Landmark Park’s Victorian Christmas will be held Dec. 13, 1-4 p.m. The holiday open house will feature Christmas music, hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and more. Free admission. Canned goods will be collected for the Wiregrass Food Bank.
ONGOING
The Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) has canceled its lunch programs regularly scheduled every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The cancellation is effective until further notice.
The Friends of the Library of the Dothan Houston County Library System are hosting ongoing Mini Book Sales at the Main Library at 445 N. Oates St. in Dothan, the Westgate Library at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan and the Ashford Library at 305 Sixth Ave. The sales are open to the public Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sales include new and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children's books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, book sets and surprise bags are also available. These Mini Book Sales are in lieu of the annual August book sale. New titles will be added to the sales several times a week. Proceeds help support the Friends and the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or call 334-796-1594.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization for women, meets the first Thursday of the month at the Dothan Elks Lodge, 3041 Ross Clark Circle. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The DNC is open to women who have moved into the Dothan/Wiregrass Area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com or on Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to be worn and social distancing is observed.
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center in Dothan is holding a “Chance to Win” fundraiser. Anyone who donates $25 to the center will have a chance to win a Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote, which has a retail value of $1,500. Participate in the fundraiser, sponsored by Wiregrass Wealth Management, by visiting givebutter.com/CACLV or call 334-671-1779. The winner will be announced Nov. 27, and participants do not have to be present to win.
Scarecrows in the Gardens will be held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens in Dothan throughout October. Homemade scarecrows created by local businesses, schools, clubs, organizations, families and individuals are displayed during the month. This year’s theme is “Heroes & Villains.” Visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the gardens through the botanical center. Admission is $5 for adults with free admission to garden members and kids age 15 and younger. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, located at 5130 Headland Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.
Fall Movie Nights hosted by Dothan Leisure Services will be held at Rip Hewes Stadium on the third Friday night of the month from October to December. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for a socially-distanced movie under the stars with seating on the field or in the stands. Admission is a minimum of one canned good per person, and all food collected will be donated to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. Concessions will be sold and all proceeds will benefit the Dothan Leisure Services therapeutics program. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. The movies include “Playing with Fire” (PG) in November and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) in December. In the event of rain, the movie will be canceled. Follow the Dothan Leisure Services Facebook page for weather updates. For more information, call 334-615-3700 or visit www.facebook.com/dothanleisureservices.
The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors graduating in 2021. To be eligible, a student’s parents or legal guardians must receive electric services from an AMEA member utility in 2020, and the student must attend a four-year college or university or a vocational/trade school within the state of Alabama. There will be 44 scholarships of $2,500 each available (four scholarships per member city). Applications are currently available from school counselors in AMEA member cities, or online at the AMEA web site, www.amea.com. Application deadline is Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. For more information, contact your school counselor or Pamela Poole, AMEA Scholarship Coordinator, 334-387-3504, 800-239-2632, Ext. 1110, or pam@amea.com.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!