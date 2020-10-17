Around the Wiregrass

Landmark Park’s Low Country Boil will be held Oct. 29 and will be take-out only this year. The meal will be shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. Special considerations will be taken this year for maximum safety. For a $30 ticket, guests will receive two servings of Low Country boil and two drinks (choose from beer, wine, soda or water). Advance tickets are required and must be purchased by Oct. 22. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 334-794-3452.

OCT. 30

Dothan Leisure Services will hold a drive-thru Trick-or-Treat event in the parking lot of Rip Hewes Stadium on Friday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m. Held in lieu of the department’s Fall Fling, the drive-thru Trick or Treat will feature “monster” vendors in decorated booths who will scare and delight as they hand out candy and treats to children. Vendors will wear masks and gloves for the children to enjoy a socially-safe good time. Families are asked to remain in their vehicles. If you would like to be a vendor and hand out candy and treats, contact Leisure Services at 334-615-3700 for registration information.

NOV. 7