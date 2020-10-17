Around the Wiregrass

OCT. 19
A walk-in flu clinic will be held Monday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Henry County Health Department located at 505 Kirkland St. in Abbeville. Cost is $5 per shot. Medicaid, Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield will be accepted. No appointment necessary. For more information, call 334-585-2660.
OCT. 20
The Coffee County Education Retirees Association will meet Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Po Folks in Enterprise. Free flu shots and wellness screenings available beginning at 10:30 a.m. (bring insurance cards). AERA Executive Director Jill Jackson will be present to greet members. Guest speaker Stacy Wilson will present a short program on “Retirees Maintaining Mental Stability.” A meal will be offered for those wishing to eat. Attendees will be social distancing, wearing masks, and following CDC guidelines. Also, attendees will be able to pay dues and collect free AEA face masks if they have not done so. Canned goods, pop-top tabs and school supplies will be collected. Call 334-347-0933 for more information.
OCT. 21
The 17th Annual Fields of Faith event held by the Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, starting at 6:20 p.m. at the Westgate Park soccer fields. Students from the Wiregrass will join thousands of other youth on athletic fields across the nation as part of the interdenominational outreach event planned for more than 500 locations throughout the nation. Due to safety guidelines with COVID-19, attendees will wear masks and spread out. There will also be no pre-service tailgate as in the past.
OCT. 22
The Houston County Health Department will hold its annual flu clinic on Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department located at 1781 E. Cottonwood Road in Dothan.
OCT. 24
County Line Baptist Church will hold its sixth annual Community Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 4-6 p.m. There will be bluegrass music by Ten Mile Branch. The event will feature antique tractors and farm implements, Tri-Communities Fire Truck, old-time demonstrations, hay rides, petting zoo, carriage rides, popcorn, peanut boil and door prizes. County Line Baptist Church is located at 1000 Highway 92 in Enterprise. Call 334-347-6082 for more information.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Ken & Ken of Panama City, Florida, Oct. 24; and the Lighthouse Trio of Headland and Dothan on Oct. 31. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
OCT. 29
The German Coffee Club will meet Oct. 29 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 social distancing precautions will be taken with masks required. There will be no special program, but attendees can bring cake and cookies. For more information, call Marianne at 334-389-1607 or Chris at 334-475-6388.
Landmark Park’s Low Country Boil will be held Oct. 29 and will be take-out only this year. The meal will be shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. Special considerations will be taken this year for maximum safety. For a $30 ticket, guests will receive two servings of Low Country boil and two drinks (choose from beer, wine, soda or water). Advance tickets are required and must be purchased by Oct. 22. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 334-794-3452.
OCT. 30
Dothan Leisure Services will hold a drive-thru Trick-or-Treat event in the parking lot of Rip Hewes Stadium on Friday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m. Held in lieu of the department’s Fall Fling, the drive-thru Trick or Treat will feature “monster” vendors in decorated booths who will scare and delight as they hand out candy and treats to children. Vendors will wear masks and gloves for the children to enjoy a socially-safe good time. Families are asked to remain in their vehicles. If you would like to be a vendor and hand out candy and treats, contact Leisure Services at 334-615-3700 for registration information.
NOV. 7
The inaugural Love Dothan Peanut Strut, sponsored by Dothan Leisure Services, will be open to both businesses and individuals or families. Participants will create peanuts sculptures for judging. Only residents and businesses inside the city limits can participate. Peanuts can be made from any materials but must be at least 3 feet tall and placed in an area visible to those driving by to view or judge. Peanuts can be placed in yards or business fronts starting Oct. 21, and addresses should be registered by noon on Nov. 5 by calling 334-615-3700. Judging will begin Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. Peanuts will be judged on originality, creativity, uniqueness and adherence to theme. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in business and individual/family categories. Peanuts will be photographed and posted to the Dothan Leisure Services’ Facebook page. The peanut with the most “Likes” will receive a Fan Favorite award. All winners will be announced on Nov. 10.
DEC. 6
A decorating workshop will be held at Landmark Park in Dothan on Dec. 6 starting at 1 p.m. Create holiday decorations to help decorate the park and take home. Natural materials will be used. Bring your gloves and wire clippers. Registration required; visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com to register. Free admission.
DEC. 12
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will hold its annual year-end fundraiser – “Mask Up” Fourth Annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine and Food Fest and Live Auction – on Saturday, Dec. 12, 6-10 p.m. at Celebration at Jones Crossing, 5918 Fortner St., Dothan. Individual tickets (in-person and virtual) are $50; reserved table of eight is $500. A gift basket for local virtual guests will be available for pickup. Tickets are available for purchase Oct. 12 through cashapp: $hawkhouston or at 329 Chickasaw St. For more information, call 334-792-4618 and 334-797-9273 or visit www.hawkhoustonyec.org. Guests must be at least 21. All protocols from the Alabama Department of Public Health will be mandated.
DEC. 13
Landmark Park’s Victorian Christmas will be held Dec. 13, 1-4 p.m. The holiday open house will feature Christmas music, hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and more. Free admission. Canned goods will be collected for the Wiregrass Food Bank.
ONGOING
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization for women, meets the first Thursday of the month at the Dothan Elks Lodge, 3041 Ross Clark Circle. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The DNC is open to women who have moved into the Dothan/Wiregrass Area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com or on Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to be worn and social distancing is observed.
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center in Dothan is holding a “Chance to Win” fundraiser. Anyone who donates $25 to the center will have a chance to win a Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote, which has a retail value of $1,500. Participate in the fundraiser, sponsored by Wiregrass Wealth Management, by visiting givebutter.com/CACLV or call 334-671-1779. The winner will be announced Nov. 27, and participants do not have to be present to win.
Scarecrows in the Gardens will be held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens in Dothan throughout October. Homemade scarecrows created by local businesses, schools, clubs, organizations, families and individuals are displayed during the month. This year’s theme is “Heroes & Villains.” Visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the gardens through the botanical center. Admission is $5 for adults with free admission to garden members and kids age 15 and younger. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, located at 5130 Headland Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.
Fall Movie Nights hosted by Dothan Leisure Services will be held at Rip Hewes Stadium on the third Friday night of the month from October to December. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for a socially-distanced movie under the stars with seating on the field or in the stands. Admission is a minimum of one canned good per person, and all food collected will be donated to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. Concessions will be sold and all proceeds will benefit the Dothan Leisure Services therapeutics program. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. The movies selected include: “Playing with Fire” (PG) in November; and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) in December. In the event of rain, the movie will be canceled. Follow the Dothan Leisure Services Facebook page for weather updates. For more information, call 334-615-3700 or visit www.facebook.com/dothanleisureservices.
The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors graduating in 2021. To be eligible, a student’s parents or legal guardians must receive electric services from an AMEA member utility in 2020, and the student must attend a four-year college or university or a vocational/trade school within the state of Alabama. There will be 44 scholarships of $2,500 each available (four scholarships per member city). Applications are currently available from school counselors in AMEA member cities, or online at the AMEA web site, www.amea.com. Application deadline is Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. For more information, contact your school counselor or Pamela Poole, AMEA Scholarship Coordinator, 334-387-3504, 800-239-2632, Ext. 1110, or pam@amea.com.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) has partnered with the Alabama State Parks and Alabama Historical Commission for Every Girl In a Park, going on now through Oct. 31. All 21 Alabama State Parks and 14 Alabama Historic Sites are offering free admission for Girl Scouts and one accompanying adult, as long as they are wearing the Every Girl In a Park T-shirt. Alabama State Parks is also offering a 10% discount for campground rental or room rate at one of the lodges (discount does not apply to Gulf State Park). Discounts will be available now until Oct. 31 excluding Labor Day. For more information, visit www.girlscoutssa.org/everygirlinapark.
