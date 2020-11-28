Around the Wiregrass

DEC. 13

DEC. 18

ONGOING

The Friends of the Library of the Dothan Houston County Library System are hosting ongoing Mini Book Sales at the Main Library at 445 N. Oates St. in Dothan, the Westgate Library at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan and the Ashford Library at 305 Sixth Ave. The sales are open to the public Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sales include new and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children's books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, book sets and surprise bags are also available. These Mini Book Sales are in lieu of the annual August book sale. New titles will be added to the sales several times a week. Proceeds help support the Friends and the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or call 334-796-1594.